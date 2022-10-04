Australia lists small wallaby among new endangered species

Australia’s Black Summer 2019-2020 bushfires had a devastating impact on the country’s unique wildlife, with some estimates taking the death toll to nearly half a billion animals in one state alone.



Australia on Tuesday included a small wallaby and the gray snake among 15 new endangered species as it launched a zero-extinction plan for its unique wildlife.

Many of Australia’s species are clinging to existence, their habitats shrinking due to human activity and extreme events such as the Black Summer 2019-2020 bushfires, wildlife groups say.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has announced a new 10-year plan to try to halt the extinction of 110 “priority species” and protect 20 “priority places” from further degradation.

It aims to prevent new extinctions of plants and animals while preserving at least 30 percent of Australia’s landmass.

Wildlife groups attribute much of Australia’s poor track record in protecting its unique species to habitat destruction accelerated by global warming and resulting extreme weather.

The Black Summer fires destroyed 5.8 million hectares in eastern Australia and killed or displaced an estimated 1-3 billion animals.

“The Black Summer wildfires in particular have had a devastating impact on many species. We are determined to give wildlife a better chance,” said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

“Listing species as endangered under national environmental law is a critical step in protecting the species and habitats in urgent need of assistance.”

‘Capital Extinction’

Australia’s efforts to protect its wildlife had so far failed, the minister added.

“Australia is the mammalian extinction capital of the world,” she said.

Among the 15 plants and animals listed as endangered are the vulnerable Parma little wallaby, which is at risk from wildfires and predators, the endangered Queensland slightly venomous gray snake, and the endangered little wingless match grasshopper, which is prone to drought. and frequent wildfires.

Wildlife groups welcomed the government’s goal of preventing the extinction of new plants or animals.

The goal “is ambitious, but essential if future generations of Australians want to see animals such as koalas, pygmy possums, larger gliders and gang cockatoos,” said Basha Stasak, wildlife program manager at the Australian Conservation Foundation.

“Stopping the destruction of wildlife habitats is key to achieving this goal.”

Stasak called on the government to strengthen national environmental legislation for failing to protect animals, plants and ecosystems.

Scientists had estimated the cost of tackling Australia’s “extinction crisis” at $1.69 billion Australian dollars ($1 billion) a year, Stasak said.

‘Downward spiral’

A five-yearly report on the state of the environment released in July painted a picture of the devastation of wildlife on land and sea.

It cited the felling of millions of acres of primary forest and massive coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef caused by offshore heatwaves.

WWF Australia called for investment in recovery plans for all endangered species.

“Australia’s wildlife and wild places are in a dangerous downward spiral,” said WWF-Australia chief of conservation, Rachel Lowry.

She welcomed Australia’s goal of zero new extinctions and said it was in line with New Zealand’s and European Union member states’ goals.

Lowry urged the government to prepare and fund a recovery plan for Australia’s more than 1,900 endangered species.

“This plan picks 110 winners,” she said.

“It’s unclear how it will help our other ‘non-priority’ endangered species, such as our endangered larger glider, for example.”

Plibersek told reporters that protecting 110 species as a priority would create a “halo effect” on interdependent species in the same habitat.

Protecting 20 sites could “create Noah’s Little Arks, places we can trust to return to healthy populations of plants and animals,” she said.

