Australia lifts interest rates, adding to mortgage pain

The Reserve Bank of Australia raises benchmark interest rates to 3.1 percent in an effort to curb high inflation.

Australia’s central bank has raised interest rates to ten years, putting more pressure on mortgage holders as they try to lower skyrocketing prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday raised its benchmark interest rate — which determines what commercial banks are charged for lending — by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.

Together with six previous increases since May, the jump adds more than 1,000 Australian dollars ($672) to the monthly cost of an average mortgage.

The move follows a smaller-than-expected rise of a quarter of a percentage point in October, which deviated from the aggressive stance of counterparts such as the US Federal Reserve.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said inflation remained too high at 6.9 percent, well above the target of 2-3 percent.

“Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the economy’s ability to meet that demand also plays a role,” Lowe said in a statement.

Lowe said he expected inflation to rise to 8 percent in the last quarter before easing next year.

“The board expects to raise interest rates further in the coming period, but it is not on a predetermined course,” he said. “It closely monitors the global economy, household spending, and wage and pricing behavior.”

He added that the central bank remains “steadfast in its determination to bring inflation back to target” and will do “whatever it takes to achieve that”.

The RBA noted that the labor market remains tight, with the unemployment rate in October at 3.4 percent — the lowest level since 1974 — and many companies struggling to hire workers.

Still, there are signs that rate hikes are already cooling the economy.

Inflation in Australia slowed to 6.9 percent in October, while house prices fell for a seventh consecutive month in November.