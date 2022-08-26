Australia launches formal inquiry into ex-PM Morrison’s secret power grab

Australia on Friday urged a former Supreme Court judge to investigate ex-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to secretly nominate himself to several key ministerial portfolios.

Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the opening of the inquiry, saying the country’s system of “parliamentary democracy” had been put to the test.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Conservative leader Morrison appointed himself to the ministries of health, treasury, finance, resources and interior without telling colleagues or the public.

Albanian said the investigation was essential “to ensure that this never happens again”.

The investigation is being led by former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell and will report on Nov. 25.

“We need a prompt and appropriate investigation,” Albanian said, adding that this is “not about politics, but how this happened, why this happened and who knew about it.”

He does not rule out the possibility of Morrison or other former ministers being forced to testify if necessary.

Morrison has insisted he was right to take “emergency powers” during the tumult of the pandemic.

“I piloted the ship in the midst of the storm,” he said in a defiant first public appearance after the scandal erupted, dismissing critics who “were on the shore after the fact”.

Three of Morrison’s fellow Conservative Prime Ministers have also criticized the former Prime Minister’s behaviour.

(AFP)