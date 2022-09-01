Australia labour shortage: Prisoners could be sent into the workforce to help struggling companies

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia could turn to its 40,000-strong prison population to solve the country’s labor crisis based on a radically new idea proposed by an industry boss.

Key sectors, including mining and construction, are struggling to fill workforces as the impact of the pandemic and closed borders continue to hit businesses across the country.

The director of Indigenous-owned Blackrock Industries Steve Fordham has identified detainees as a possible solution to the problem.

“My goal has always been to look outside the box for more internships,” Mr Fordham told AFR.

‘People see the prison population as a problem, but it can actually be a solution to the trade deficit. Everyone deserves a second chance.’

Australia could turn to its 40,000-strong prison population to solve the country’s labor crisis based on a radical new idea proposed by an industry boss

Key sectors, including mining and construction, are struggling to fill workforces as the impact of the pandemic and closed borders continue to hit businesses across the country

Statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics say there are an average of 30,330 inmates in Australian prisons every day.

During the March quarter, there were 12,317 people incarcerated in NSW, 9,149 in Queensland, 6,659 in Victoria, 6,304 in Western Australia, 2,998 in South Australia, 1,881 in the Northern Territory, 644 in Tasmania and 379 in the ACT.

Mr. Fordham suggests that training inmates to fill vacancies could be an immediate and effective solution to staff shortages.

Indigenous-owned Blackrock Industries director Steve Fordham has identified detainees as a possible solution to Australia’s labor shortage

“Within construction and mining there are multiple skills and always to grow – you just need the determination to show up,” he said.

The director of Blackrock also urged the federal government to increase migration.

Mr Fordham will present the idea this week at the Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra – which will see 143 leaders from politics, trade unions and large business from across Australia.

Statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics say there are an average of 30,330 inmates in Australian prisons every day

According to Dr. Mindy Sotiri of the Justice Reform Initiative, the ‘vast majority’ of the 50,000 inmates who leave prison each year serve only short sentences – but only 22 percent are in paid work within two weeks of leaving.

She believes the program could be crucial for the reintegration of prisoners into society.

“With Australia facing a dire labor shortage in so many areas, there is a clear opportunity to invest in Australians and do more to prepare people who leave prison to enter the workforce,” said Dr. Sotiri to AFR.