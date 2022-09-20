Australia to hold minute’s silence to mark Queen’s death on the public holiday

<!–

Australians will observe a minute of silence as part of the country’s national day of mourning for the Queen.

The ceremony was set to begin at 11 a.m. AEST on Thursday and be followed by a national broadcast, the Commonwealth Flag Officer said.

A national memorial service will be held at Parliament House, attended by all state and area leaders.

Australians were encouraged to ‘take the time to pause and think’.

All flags on buildings used by Australian government departments will be flown at half-mast throughout the day.

More to come.