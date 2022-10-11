Australia a 'hackers paradise' as universities hand out 'junk' cyber security degrees: Optus

<!–

Pictured: President of the Australian Information Security Association Damien Manuel

The Australian government must step in to regulate cyber security qualifications amid fears that junk degrees are leaving companies vulnerable to attack, a leading industry think tank says.

Some universities have created specialized cybersecurity degrees from scratch. Others have simply added a cyber security unit to an existing course and branded it as a separate degree.

Australian Information Security Association chairman Damien Manuel said companies were struggling to fill cyber security vacancies because many candidates lacked knowledge or experience.

“To some extent, students can waste their time doing a tertiary course that doesn’t lead to a job role,” Manuel told AAP.

“There really needs to be some standardization or transparency to help improve the quality of these courses and the educational outcomes.”

Sir. Manuel said Australia is now at risk of Optus-style data breaches every few months (pictured, an Optus store in Sydney)

Sir. Manuel made the comments as more than 4,000 industry leaders gathered for the 2022 Australian Cyber ​​Conference in Melbourne.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott addressed the audience on Tuesday, with the recent Optus hack frequently mentioned.

Manuel said labor shortages were pushing up wages for good cybersecurity workers.

He said they were more likely to be employed by larger institutions such as banks rather than small and medium-sized enterprises, which may be in their supply chains.

‘You’ve got thousands of all these suppliers who then potentially couldn’t have perfect security in place because they can’t afford to get any.

The Albanian government is currently rethinking the 2020 cybersecurity strategy and is seeking industry feedback on its direction (stock image)

“It creates a weakness so that the bigger banks can become vulnerable or a bigger supplier, like an Optus or a Telstra,” he said.

“Whereas last month it was Optus, Telstra, you know, next month it could be a retailer of some sort,” he said.

“I’d say you’re more likely to see it happen every few months as opposed to longer term.”

The Albanian government is currently rethinking the 2020 cyber security strategy and seeking industry feedback on its direction.