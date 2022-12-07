Australia fines Uber $14m for misleading on fares, cancellations

The Australian court rules that the ride-sharing app violates consumer law by misleading customers about charges for canceled trips.

An Australian court has fined Uber Technologies A$21 million ($14 million) for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and for overestimating fare estimates for some rides.

The fine announced on Wednesday was less than the competition watchdog wanted.

The Australian arm of the US ride-sharing app has broken consumer law by misleading customers with warnings that they would be charged for canceling some rides from 2017 to 2021 and by using an inaccurate software algorithm to estimate rates for a taxi service it offered until August 2020. the federal court ruled.

Uber said in a post on its website that it apologized to Australians “for the mistakes we made, and we have since been proactively making changes to our platform based on the concerns raised by us”.

Judge Michael Hugh O’Bryan said in a written ruling that by providing inaccurate information on its smartphone app, Uber was “expected to lead a portion of consumers to change their decision and not proceed with the cancellation and perhaps future would deter cancellations”, while disrupting demand for his service.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which brought the case against Uber, and the technology company had already agreed on a fine of AUD 26 million ($17.39 million). “definitely inadequate”, allowing him to speculate on the harm to consumers.

The evidence provided suggested that less than 0.5 percent of Uber customers went through with a trip because of concerns about cancellation fees. The UberTaxi algorithm exceeded the fare estimate 89 percent of the time, but less than 1 percent of total Uber rides used that service, the judge said.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement that the fine “is a clear signal to companies that misleading consumers about the cost of a product or service is a serious matter that can lead to substantial fines.”

The judge had made it clear that the lesser sentence “should not be construed as reducing the court’s decision to impose penalties suitable to … deter breaches of Australian consumer law,” added Cass-Gottlieb please.