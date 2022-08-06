Australia faces threat of ‘high-intensity’ conflict as China and Taiwan tensions boil over

Australia faces an increased risk of conflict and must develop long-range missiles to deter an invasion, a top defense expert has warned.

Paul Dibb, professor emeritus of the Australian National University, has raised the alarm about a ‘high intensity’ conflict developing in the country’s ‘strategic environment’.

“Let’s be honest, it’s the code name for a certain country in our far north,” he said.

His warning comes as tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise.

Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, while China sees it as a breakaway province in need of ‘reunification’.

“China is an aggressive, autocratic communist power,” said Professor Dibb ABC.

“According to Xi Jinping, it is now on the side of the People’s Republic of China to take revenge on the century of humiliation in the 19th century and take the helm from the United States as the leading power in our region.”

Professor Dibb warned that if conflict broke out, Australia would be dragged in to support the United States – or risk destroying the ANZUS alliance.

Professor Dibb is a former director of the Defense Intelligence Organization and a former deputy secretary for strategy and intelligence at the Department of Defense.

He was the lead author of the 1997 Defense White Paper, a precursor to the defense assessment announced this week by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, led by Professor Stephen Smith and former chief of the Australian Defense Force, Angus Houston.

He said Australia’s best chance of deterring an invasion from the north would be to develop long-range missiles.

“By long distance I don’t mean just a few hundred miles, I mean thousands of miles, certainly at least 2,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Australian Army Major General has warned that China could attack U.S. assets in a similar way to the infamous surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.

Liberal Senator Jim Molan believes it is possible that China can achieve its dual goal of removing US influence from the western Pacific and bringing Taiwan under its control by attacking US resources in the region.

Chinese anti-aircraft batteries participate in military exercises to intimidate Taiwan

“When they remove America from the Western Pacific, they say to Taiwan, well, Taiwan, what are you going to do now? Are you going to fight on without the Americans supporting you? Of course not,” Molan told Sky News Australia.

He then warned that Australia would have to be very careful with its commitment to the United States if such a scenario were to arise.

“Whatever the war is going to be, it’s going to be advanced technology, it’s going to be sharp, it’s going to be fast — and we’ll have no idea it’s coming,” he said.

Earlier this week, China stated it would hold a massive series of war games around Taiwan, starting on August 2 and lasting until August 8.

The military exercises block the island from the outside world and penetrate its territorial waters, with ground, air and naval forces conducting live fire drills in what is the biggest threat to the area’s independence in decades.

The increased aggression from Beijing was sparked by US President Nancy Pelosi – the third highest ranking politician in America – who provocatively visited the island on August 3.