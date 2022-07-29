Australia enjoys GOLD rush in the Birmingham pool at day one of the Commonwealth Games

Australia has won five of a possible seven gold medals on the first day of swimming at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Ariarne Titmus, Elijah Winnington, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and ready-to-play athlete Tim Hodge all took gold medals in the pool, along with the Australian mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Titmus overcame an onslaught from pre-Games Covid and a fierce challenge from a fellow Aussie to win gold in the 200m freestyle at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Silver medalist Mollie O’Callaghan, gold medalist Ariarne Titmus and bronze medalist Madison Wilson pose on the podium of the women’s 200-meter freestyle final

While Olympic champion Titmus was expected to claim gold in Birmingham, she had to fend off a solid challenge from fellow Aussie Mollie O’Callaghan (1:54.01) who claimed silver, while Madison Wilson (1:56.17) took home bronze to ensure to make it a full Aussie stage.

Mollie killed it in training, she’s young, spicy, hungry. I knew she would be there,” Titmus told Channel 7.

“It’s nice to have a race. But I’m quite happy with the time given the preparation I’ve had.

“I love that we are in a country where we have such depth, there will always be someone. Someone always comes by. That makes the sport exciting.’

Titmus, who won golds in the 200m and 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was quickly gone, seemingly in full control of the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

But 18-year-old compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan delivered a stormy performance in the last 50 meters, missing just 0.12 seconds as Titmus touched a new Games record of 1:53.89.

Titmus, who broke the 400m world record at the Australian Championships in May, chose to skip the World Championships in Budapest the following month.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia, left, celebrates with James Wilby of England after winning the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final at the Commonwealth Game

Zac Stubblety-Cook took gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke and Elijah Winnington triumphed in the 400m freestyle, with Australian Mack Horton, who has already won Olympic gold and Commonwealth gold and took home bronze in 3 :46.49.

It was another clean sweep for the Aussies, with Sam Short claiming silver.

Horton was disappointed with the result but found solace in claiming his first individual medal since the 2019 World Championships.

“I’m grateful for the medal, but I think for me at the moment it’s more about the process than the actual result,” said the 2016 Olympic champion.

‘I am frustrated about that. I’ve trained pretty well, but I can’t get it out in a race yet, so I’m happy with the medal, but that time was pretty average.’

Silver medalist Sam Short, gold medalist Elijah Winnington and bronze medalist Mack Horton, all three from Australia pose on the podium of the men’s 400m freestyle final

Australia’s other finalist, Matt Wilson, finished fourth.

Australia added brilliance to their evening by winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, finishing ahead of England and Canada.

After the race, Cate Campbell noticed that her teammate Emma McKeon had forgotten to take off her jewelry prior to the event – much to McKeon’s embarrassment.

‘Oh! I actually forgot to take it off,” she admitted.

‘I forgot, you actually just reminded me. Oops.’

Australia’s Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers and William Zu Yang after winning gold in Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final

It was another dominant performance by the Aussies, although England briefly claimed the lead in the third leg. Molly O’Callaghan fought back, however, while McKeon covered the race with a 3:21.18 stage.

McKeon also qualified first for the 100m butterfly final with a time of 57.49.

Bradley Woodward, Mitch Larkin and Joshua Edwards-Smith have all qualified for Sunday’s 100m backstroke final. Woodward qualified fourth, Larkin was sixth, while Edwards-Smith waited nervously after finishing fourth in his heat before finally claiming the last spot in the final.

Simpson missed the 100m butterfly final, but secured his place in the 50m final

Meanwhile, Cody Simpson showed no sign of nervousness on his Commonwealth Games debut, as the swimming sensation swept through in the men’s 50m butterfly.

The former pop star, 25, took to the pool on Friday on the opening day of the Games in Birmingham and competed in the heats for the men’s 50m butterfly – his favorite stroke.

And things went smoothly for the Australian star, who settled for second place behind England’s Jacob Thomas Taylor Peters.

Shortly after Simpson’s performance, his compatriot-turned-love rival Kyle Chalmers entered the pool and also booked his place in the semifinals.

Australia’s Kyle Chalmers competes for the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final. He also booked his place in the final of the 50m butterfly

Chalmers was the former boyfriend of Simpson’s current partner Emma McKeon, and smoothed out a bad start to finish strong and take first place.

Tim Hodge set a new record at the Commonwealth Games with his dominant victory in the S9 paraswimming final, but Australian paralegal Ellie Cole finished fifth in the S9 100m freestyle to mark her final international competition.

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe (left) and Australia’s Ellie Cole react after the S9 Women’s 100m Freestyle Final at the Sandwell Aquatics Center

Campbell paid tribute to all that Cole had contributed to the sport.

“You are one of the strongest trainers, but above all one of the most beautiful people,” she said.

“If you see this, the last time we’ll see you and your smile lit up on our screens. Everything you’ve done for the Paralympic movement, more importantly everything you’ve done for all the lives you’ve touched.

“The pool gets so much dimmer without you and your light. It’s an honor to share the pool deck with you this last time.’