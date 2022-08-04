Australia energy firms raking in more than $20billion a year don’t pay a cent in tax

Five energy giants have paid no income tax in the past seven years, despite generating a combined profit of $138 billion – while millions of Australians are hit by skyrocketing energy bills.

A startling report from the Australia Institute shows that four out of five members of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) – including some of the world’s largest companies – pay no taxes despite huge revenues.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Arrow Energy and Australia-Pacific LNG ‘break laws’ in tax avoidance, experts say, exposing the greed of the multinational companies.

“If we look at the gas cartel on Australia’s east coast, two of its multinational members – Shell and Exxon – pay no income tax on more than $20 billion in revenue,” energy finance analyst Bruce Robertson told The Project.

“On the royalty side, the companies pay very little royalties onshore, and in many cases no royalties at all offshore. So we’re giving away our gas for free.’

The APPEA estimated the association’s members would pay about $11 billion in taxes by 2020 — and said the gas and oil exploration would bring significant revenue to Australia.

Instead, the energy giants paid no taxes – while Australian company Santos paid only $6 million in income tax of $28.9 billion.

Host Waleed Aly asked Mr Robertson what loopholes the companies were exploiting, assuming there had been no legal error – something the expert objected to.

‘Which is all perfectly legal, I understand? No one is claiming that this is some form of description, or that it violates any laws in any way, so what should change?’ asked Aly.

“Well, some people are saying it’s a blunder and it’s breaking the law and one of those people would be the Australian tax authorities and myself to support them,” Mr Roberston replied with a smile.

Energy finance analyst Bruce Robertson said the companies are committing “illegal” behavior and the ATO and federal government must curb their abuses

“Look, the ATO reached a settlement with Chevron in 2018 that paid nearly $1 billion in taxes and at this point Exxon Mobil is set to settle with the ATO shortly.

Gemina, the gas pipeline company owned by the government of Singapore and the government of China, is currently under investigation for transfer pricing on its convertible nodes. So there is illegality.’

Robertson called for the ATO to have more powers to prosecute and impose higher fines on large companies that abuse the Australian tax system.

He suggested that all the gas and oil powers were engaged in “illegal tax practices.”

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison opened the APPEA conference in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Australian tax bill from energy giants In a 2012 APPEA, APPEA claimed that LNG companies in Queensland coal gas would have paid approximately $11.2 billion in federal income tax by 2020. They paid almost no tax. In 2015, Chevron estimated it would have paid about $4 billion in “direct taxes and royalties” by 2020. It has paid no income tax or tax on resources during that period. In 2013, Shell claimed its Prelude floating LNG project would pay $12 billion in taxes over the life of the project. Shell has since admitted it will never pay PRRT has not paid any income tax since 2015. An eighth company, Australian company Santos, paid only $6 million in income tax on $28.9 billion in revenue and paid no income tax from 2015 to 2018 and 2020. Source: Australian Institute

Mark Ogge, the Australian Institute’s chief adviser, deplored Morrison’s federal government that “the funds are being given away for free” to these multinational companies and said the industry needed a complete overhaul.

“It’s unbelievable that you can make $138 billion and pay nothing in taxes. Our governments should not let this happen and we need a review of how Australia’s oil and gas industry is taxed,” he said.

“The gas companies promised us billions in revenue and instead we have little in our pocket and much more impact on the climate.

“We trust our politicians to tax our natural resources for the benefit of all Australians, but instead some of the biggest miners, members of APPEA, pay nothing at all.

“The federal government gives away the funds virtually free, gift-wrapped in grants, mostly to foreign-owned companies, many of whom pay little or no tax.”

Mr Ogge called on Anthony Albanese to impose ‘much more scrutiny’ on the giants who impose huge price hikes on customers despite paying no tax.

“Imagine you trusted a real estate agent to sell your house to get the best deal possible, but instead they gave it to their partner for next to nothing. This is what is happening to our gas supplies,” he said.

“Much more attention should be paid to the close ties between some of our political representatives and the oil and gas companies that benefit from their generosity with our money.”