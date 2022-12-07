Australia Day 2023: Change to event program in NSW for First Nations peop;e

Big change in Australia Day celebrations in 2023 – as organizers include ‘storytelling’ in a big push to be more ‘inclusive’ First Nations people: ‘It can be a challenging and upsetting day’

The NSW Government has launched its Australia Day 2023 event program with a focus on ‘inclusion and recognition’ of First Nations peoples.

With just 50 days until the national holiday on January 26, Perrottet’s government has pledged to ‘change the way we reflect and respect this Australia Day’.

“We recognize that Australia Day means different things to different people and that it can be a challenging and distressing day, particularly for many First Nations people,” said Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet.

“Australia Day is an opportunity to have conversations about our history and continue to work for reconciliation and healing.”

The Sydney Opera House’s 2022 Australia Day lighting sails with artwork by Yadjidta David Miller on January 26, 2022 – with similar spectacles expected in 2023

The morning ceremony of the WugulOra – meaning ‘one crowd’ – will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year in Barangaroo (pictured, their performance in 2022)

The revitalized 2023 program promises to be “inclusive and respectful” and will focus on telling the truth and telling stories as “we reflect on who we are as a nation.”

As the sun rises on the morning of January 26, a moment of reflection will take place as the sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit up with the artwork of proud Kamilaroi wife and artist Rhonda Sampson.

The morning ceremony WugulOra – meaning ‘one crowd’ – will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year in Barangaroo and aims to reflect on the importance of the world’s oldest continuously living culture.

“Let’s have truthful conversations with each other about our history, and to move forward we can walk together,” said NSW Australia Day Council deputy chairperson Yvonne Weldon.

“January 26 is a date that affects First Nations people.

Some of the country’s top musical talents will wrap up the celebrations at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt as fireworks light up the sky (pictured, the Harbor Bridge in 2022)

“It is a constant reminder of the pain and heartbreak of the changes that have taken place for all First Nations people.

“The date is about others who have the recognition and ownership of the full flow-through effect of our history.”

During the day, the festivities will remain much the same on the Sydney Harbor waterfront, where the usual harbor favorites will take place, including the Harbor Parade, the Ferrython, the Tall Ships Race, Salute to Australia and Defense Force air shows.

Some of the country’s top musical talents will close out the celebrations at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, as fireworks light up the sky and the sails of the Opera House display iconic Australian figures.