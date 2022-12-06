Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States

Australia may be looking to buy one of the United States’ new stealth bombers after the United States unveiled the plane that can contain both nuclear and conventional weapons.

The B-21 raider, which is expected to cost a whopping $1 billion per plane, was unveiled at a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.

Built by aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman, the B-21 Raider will be ‘invisible’ to enemy radar, capable of using artificial intelligence to connect with allied forces, feature a ‘digital bomb bay’ and will eventually include an option to be completely remote. .

While the RAAF has yet to confirm whether or not the B-21 aircraft will be brought to Australian shores, insiders have said there is no doubt there will be a lot of interest in buying them.

Discussions on the possibility of the US selling the B-21s to Australia are expected this week, with Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong meeting with their American counterparts this week.

The US Air Force unveiled its top-secret B-21 stealth bomber aircraft on Friday in Palmdale, California, which is touted as virtually “invisible” to all enemy stealth radar and will include the latest features in military technology.

The B-21 Raider is set to replace the $2 billion B-2 Spirit per plane, and features a smaller wingspan and a price tag of $639 million. Unlike its predecessor, the B-21 will be able to perform unmanned bomber and surveillance missions anywhere in the world.

The bomber is the first US-made military aircraft in 30 years, and has been built to replace the country’s current fleet, which is set to purchase 100 B-21s.

The aircraft is so advanced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “even the most sophisticated air defense systems will have a hard time spotting a B-21 in the sky.”

Developers Northrop Grumman said the aircraft will also use AI-controlled sensors to share data with all branches of the military in record time for coordinated attacks.

Experts say Australia would certainly be looking to secure some of the planes for military purposes, but it would be up to a decade before a deal was struck.

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the US “would be willing to talk to Australia about anything there was an interest in”, when asked if they would sell the bombers to Australia, the abc informed.

Colin Clark, editor of defense news site Breaking Defense, said Australia was interested in ordering the B-21s and the United States would be “very interested” in selling them.

“Regardless of whether they are nuclear armed or under Australian command, I am almost certain, emphasis almost, that the B-21s will at least regularly rotate around Australia and may be based here permanently,” he said. to the post. .

THE NEWEST B-21 FEATURES FOR MODERN WARFARE

The B-21 features innovative stealth technology built on more than three decades and six generations of American bomber innovation.

Northrop boasts that the new aircraft will include advanced materials that will greatly reduce infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar signatures, making it virtually undetectable.

The bomber’s stealth technology is expected to counter even the latest Russian and Chinese surface-to-air missiles, something “90 percent of the nation’s current bomber fleet is incapable of doing,” the company said.

The B-21 will also include a ‘digital bomb bay’, which will allow the aircraft to integrate new weapons faster than ever before. It ensures that the bomber can be easily and affordably upgraded.

The new system gives the aircraft the ability to be nuclear capable and carry an estimated payload of 30,000 pounds of firepower.

Additionally, the B-21 will come with AI-controlled sensors, which Northrop said could identify enemy targets and share intelligence with allies for coordinated strikes in record time.

The system will be able to share data with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force.

“The B-21 provides utility in achieving our nation’s security goal in every imaginable scenario,” retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula told the Wall Street Journal. “No other weapon system can do that.”

“The B-21 is America’s China deterrent bomber,” said Mark Gunzinger, a retired bomber pilot who flew the B-52.

The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 B-21 Raiders. Pictured: A rendering of the aircraft launched by the US Air Force.

A FULLY REMOTE STEALTH BOMBER

Unlike its predecessor, the B-2 Spirit, the B-21 Raider is expected to enable unmanned missions.

While current plans for the Raider call for a crew of two, the Air Force has said future aircraft must be able to be fully remote.

Northrop representatives called the B-21 “pioneering” and “technological excellence.”

“The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence,” said Dough Young, Northrop’s industry vice president and general manager.

HOW DOES IT COMPETE WITH RUSSIA AND CHINA?

The stealthy aspect of the B-21 Raider is touted as its main asset against Russian and Chinese forces.

Like its predecessor, the B-21 is expected to be a subsonic aircraft, meaning it will fly less than 768 mph.

Despite the slow speed, Northup claims the B-21 will be among the most undetectable aircraft in the sky, capable of hiding from a foreign nation’s radar system.

That puts it at a noticeable disadvantage to China’s J-20 stealth fighter, which flies at more than 1,300 mph and is capable of carrying 24,000 pounds of payload.

The B-21 will also be slower than Russia’s SU-57, which can reach a top speed of 1,330 mph and reportedly saw its first operational use in November when authorities claimed it shot down a Ukrainian plane.

Russia is currently touting the most capable surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, which can shoot down stealthy aircraft from 250 miles away.

China currently employs the HQ-17 SAM system, which can track 24 different targets and shoot down two at the same time from nine miles away.

Although there have been rumors that China has developed a new radar capable of detecting any and all stealth aircraft, military experts have rejected them.