Australia could ‘adopt’ a Ukrainian region and finance its recovery

Australia could “adopt” a region of Ukraine and promise to rebuild its infrastructure after it was ravaged by Russia.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, made the proposal to Anthony Albanese’s government before a more substantive proposal was tabled last month.

Under the plan, Australia could team up with Denmark to adopt the Mykolaiv region in the south.

Mykolaiv has been under almost constant shelling by Russian forces, although it remains controlled by Ukraine.

Another option could see Australia and the Netherlands rebuild Kherson, which is currently occupied by Kremlin forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands ahead of their meeting in Kiev

An elderly man looks at a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Mykolaiv on October 1

An administrative building in Lyubotyn, Kharkiv region, has been reduced to rubble after it was exploded by a Russian rocket

Both regions border the Black Sea.

The adoption proposal was first discussed by foreign and Ukrainian ambassadors at a July meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

So far, 10 nations have pledged to cooperate with regions.

Turkey will host Kharkiv, the Netherlands will help rebuild Kherson, and Italy will tackle three regions: Odesa, Kyiv with Great Britain and Zhytomyr with Estonia.

Chernihiv is to be rebuilt by Lativa, France and Sweden.

Myroshnychenko told Crikey: ‘The logic was, because it’s a maritime area and it’s on the Black Sea, a lot of help will be needed to rebuild ports and shipbuilding, which is an area of ​​expertise for Australia.

“There is heavy fighting going on, but the ambition is to extend the reconstruction to Kherson once we regain it.”

A man walks past a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Mykolaiv

Women react in front of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Mykolaiv

Myroshnychenko also suggested that Australia and New Zealand could join forces as an Anzac endeavour.

The ambassador also hopes that Ukrainian municipalities can cooperate with foreign municipalities, local and state authorities, private companies and individual donors to collect money for the reconstruction of specific infrastructure.

He said the response from the Albanian government had been “positive” so far, although no official commitments had been made.

A Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the government would work with partners to support Ukraine and consider any formal requests for additional assistance: ‘The Australian Government continues to engage with our Ukrainian counterparts and recognizes the significant challenges involved with the reconstruction of Ukraine.’