Australia conwoman Samantha Azzopardi posed as 14-year-old French child sex trafficking victim jail

Serial con man and compulsive liar Samantha Azzopardi will spend at least six weeks in jail after admitting she impersonated an abused French teenager living in Sydney, triggering a nine-hour multi-agency search.

Azzopardi, 33, was arrested Monday after a scheming employee recognized elements of a previous Azzopardi scam in the story the perpetrator gave to police and a religious charity, the Jewish House.

She refused to appear before the Waverley Local Court on Friday and pleaded guilty through a lawyer to making a false statement, which resulted in a police investigation.

A mental health assessment was ordered prior to her October 12 sentencing.

The Jewish Home first alerted police on Monday about a concern over the welfare of children.

Samantha Azzopardi, seen here in police custody, pleaded guilty to making a false statement, which resulted in a police investigation

Azzopardi, pictured here in 2021, told a homeless charity and police she spoke only French

When officers arrived at a Woollhara property, Azzopardi tried to escape before saying she was Enslie Cohen, 14, who had fled abuse in France and had recently moved in with an Australian foster home.

She led police on a five-hour hunt through the eastern suburbs to find the home of her fictional foster family, repeatedly claiming to be lost via limited English and oblivious to her surroundings.

A French-speaking police officer tried to get in touch with her, but she wouldn’t talk back.

Her ruse ended when an officer from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice responded to the police report on the risk of serious harm and acknowledged similarities with a recent Azzopardi scam.

Fingerprints eventually confirmed the 33-year-old’s identity.

Azzopardi, photographed here in 2019, was held in prison for a mental health assessment before being sentenced on October 12

Still, she tried to pull the wool over the eyes of a custody manager and sign the paperwork as Emily Ramberger.

Azzopardi also refused to have her mug shot taken.

Her past frauds have included defrauding Irish and Canadian police into believing she was a victim of human trafficking, acting as a qualified nanny for a Victorian couple, and claiming at a Bendigo mental health clinic that she was a victim of human trafficking. pregnant and abused 14 year old.

She was released by Victorian authorities in May 2021 for fraud and child stealing, only to start another false investigation in NSW in late 2021 while posing as a 14-year-old.

Waverley Police say she has been charged 100 times in Australia, mainly for fraud and deception.

In May, Azzopardi was sentenced to serve a three-year community sentence after telling police she was a teenage cult member who had been sexually assaulted

“It is clear that the accused is a compulsive liar and suffers from various psychological problems which are undoubtedly a catalyst for her offense,” a statement of the facts said.

Monday’s search not only resulted in significant financial costs but also demanded resources from various agencies that could have been meaningfully used to help people who actually need help, the facts said.

“(Azzopardi) had every opportunity to inform the police of her real identity, in which case such a comprehensive investigation would not have followed,” it said.

She suffers from a severe personality disorder and pseudologia fantastica, which manifests itself in compulsive and pathological lying, court documents say.

She also suffers from schizophrenia, the court was told on Friday.