Australia coach slams All Blacks star for saying Wallabies disrespected the haka

Dave Rennie has hit back at All Blacks star Rieko Ioane after his Wallabies side were accused of disrespecting the haka and insisted Australia will not change their stance going forward.

The Wallabies’ first Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand ended in drama as the Australians were angered by late umpiring decisions they believed swung the game in favor of the All Blacks, who won by two points.

There has been plenty of back-and-forth in the wake of last week’s clash, but a comment from Ioane regarding Australia’s response to the haka has left the typically mild-mannered Rennie seething.

The back claimed the Wallabies’ decision to stand in the shape of a boomerang while New Zealand performed the haka was an act of disrespect, a statement Rennie has since labeled as ‘a bit odd’.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the last try when he talked about Folau Fainga’a disrespecting the haka,” the Wallabies coach said via Fox Sports.

‘Which is a bit strange, because as New Zealanders would know, when a team does a haka, you respond with a haka; we don’t have the luxury of answering with a haka.

“So our response was in boomerang form and to move forward and by throwing down a challenge, we accept it.

The Wallabies stood in a boomerang shape staring down their Bledisloe Cup rivals

‘There’s a lot of banter that goes on on the pitch and it just adds to the theatre, I think.’

He added that Ioane’s comments would not deter his side from going for the haka again, insisting it is a ‘respectful’ way to respond.

“No, I mean, that’s our response, that’s how we respond,” he said. ‘I was just a bit surprised that he thinks it’s disrespectful.

‘That there is an expectation that we just stand there and they throw a challenge at us and we do nothing. Just take it.

“We think it’s a very respectful way to respond, and it’s unique to us because of the boomerang shape, so we don’t, we don’t want to stop it.”