Australia bat, and play Neser, Boland; West Indies hand debuts to Mindley, Thomas

Stand-in Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and chose to bat against a revamped West Indies line-up in the day-night Test in Adelaide. Australia too were forced to make changes with the side claiming the First Test by 164 runs.

They had another attack, with regular captain Pat Cummins failing to overcome a quad strain he suffered in the first Test, while speedy Josh Hazlewood was ruled out in general pain after West Indies hit over 200 overs in the two innings in Perth.

Scott Boland returned for the first time since his heroics at last summer’s Ashes, where he took 18 wickets in three Tests at a remarkable average of 9.55. Also, sailor Michael Neser was a late inclusion for Hazlewood as he was added in his only Test appearance against England in Adelaide almost exactly 12 months ago.

Neser has been in good form for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, taking 24 wickets to 14.5 in five matches during the current national season.

In another parallel to last summer, former captain Smith takes over the reins from Cummins as he did in the Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, West Indies fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales failed to overcome injuries sustained in the first Test. Debutant Marquino Mindley was taken in just 48 hours after arriving from Jamaica, while fellow fast Anderson Phillip would only play the second test of his career, having made his mid-year debut against Bangladesh.

Middle class batsman Devon Thomas also makes his debut, replacing all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who pulled his right teres major muscle in the first Test. The visitors were also without Nkrumah Bonner, who was ruled out for the concussion he suffered in Perth, when Shamarh Brooks took his side in the XI.

The West Indies’ hopes of a series leveling victory look more difficult as all three have lost their previous day-night Tests, the last of which took place over four years ago. In contrast, pioneers Australia have mastered the pink ball with an unblemished record of ten matches, including six at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Michael Neser, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland