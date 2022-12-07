Australia bat, and play Neser, Boland; West Indies hand debuts to Mindley, Thomas

They had another attack, with regular captain Pat Cummins failing to overcome a quad strain he suffered in the first Test, while speedy Josh Hazlewood was ruled out in general pain after West Indies hit over 200 overs in the two innings in Perth.
Neser has been in good form for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, taking 24 wickets to 14.5 in five matches during the current national season.
In another parallel to last summer, former captain Smith takes over the reins from Cummins as he did in the Ashes Test in Adelaide.
The West Indies’ hopes of a series leveling victory look more difficult as all three have lost their previous day-night Tests, the last of which took place over four years ago. In contrast, pioneers Australia have mastered the pink ball with an unblemished record of ten matches, including six at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Michael Neser, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland
West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Jermaine Blackwood, 5 Devon Thomas, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Roston Chase, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Anderson Phillip, 11 Marquino Mindley