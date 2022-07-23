Australia and South Africa to tour India for final men’s T20 World Cup prep in September-October

India will play three T20Is against Australia and a series of three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa between September 20 and October 11, all at home. Cup in Australia, to be held from October 16.

The three T20Is against Australia will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 20, 23 and 25 respectively. The South African T20Is will be played between September 28 and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, while the ODIs that follow will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow and Delhi, between October 6 and 11.

The three ODIs will be part of the World Cup Super League and will be crucial to South Africa’s chances of reaching the 2023 tournament, to which India automatically qualifies as host. South Africa are in 11th place on the Super League table with 11 games left to play, but forfeited their three against Australia in January next year, leaving their best white ball players available for their new T20 franchise competition. That means they only have eight games left in the Super League – three against India, three against England in February 2023 and two against the Netherlands in a series that had to be rescheduled from last November. While it’s too early for calculations, South Africa could see themselves in a World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe next year unless they claim nearly all of their remaining points.

With the first-choice T20I players expected to leave for Australia around the time of the ODIs against South Africa, India – as well as South Africa – could very well form a second-tier team for those three matches.

It is not new for India to field teams from the second series. They’ve done that a lot lately, sometimes because of simultaneous series in different parts of the world, and occasionally to give the regular players a break from what is becoming an increasingly crowded calendar, recording bilateral series and world events. , as well as T20 franchise leagues.

In fact, it’s in line with what Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, had said in June: “I’ve had conversations with NCA [National Cricket Academy] head VVS Laxman and we will always have 50 players in our roster. In the future, you have a scenario where the Indian test team plays a series in one country and the whiteball team plays a series in another country. We are going in that direction where we have two national teams ready at the same time.”