Australia and South Africa to tour India for final men’s T20 World Cup prep in September-October
India will play three T20Is against Australia and a series of three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa between September 20 and October 11, all at home. Cup in Australia, to be held from October 16.
The three T20Is against Australia will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 20, 23 and 25 respectively. The South African T20Is will be played between September 28 and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, while the ODIs that follow will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow and Delhi, between October 6 and 11.
With the first-choice T20I players expected to leave for Australia around the time of the ODIs against South Africa, India – as well as South Africa – could very well form a second-tier team for those three matches.
It is not new for India to field teams from the second series. They’ve done that a lot lately, sometimes because of simultaneous series in different parts of the world, and occasionally to give the regular players a break from what is becoming an increasingly crowded calendar, recording bilateral series and world events. , as well as T20 franchise leagues.