Australia and China tension returns as Beijing lashes out at Penny Wong over Taiwan

China has lashed out at Penny Wong after she condemned the communist regime for firing 11 ballistic missiles over Taiwan.

The aggressive military exercises were part of a mock reaction to the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, over which China claims jurisdiction.

Foreign Minister Wong said China’s saber chatter, including missile launches near Japan, was “disproportionate and destabilizing.”

“We are deeply concerned and deeply dissatisfied with the comments made about the situation in the Taiwan Strait by the foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the US Secretary of State,” the Chinese embassy in Canberra said in response.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to point the finger at China’s justified actions to ensure state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We strongly oppose this and strongly condemn it.”

The embassy also brought up the 60-year history between Australia and Japan to argue that Senator Wong should not take her side.

“Australia was also a victim of the Japanese fascists in World War II,” it reads. “Japan is the only country to have launched a military attack on the Australian mainland.”

Australia and Japan have become close strategic partners over the past two decades, working together to counter China’s aggression in the region.

Senator Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met this week on the sidelines of a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Cambodia.

“The secretary and foreign ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Australia, Japan and top US diplomats said in a joint statement.

They appreciated ASEAN’s statement on the importance of de-escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

They condemned the PRC’s launch of ballistic missiles, five of which have landed in its exclusive economic zones, according to the Japanese government, increasing tensions and destabilizing the region.

“The secretary and foreign ministers urged the PRC to immediately cease military exercises.”

Beijing’s threatening stance on Taiwan and Japan is Australia’s biggest diplomatic dispute since Labor took power in federal elections on May 21.

China’s military tantrum came after Ms. Pelosi, 82, visited Taiwan for an overnight trip, making her the most senior US official to do so in decades.

Her visit showed that the US was “the biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker for regional stability,” a Chinese diplomat claimed.

“It is the United States that should be condemned. China is the victim of US political provocations,” added the Chinese embassy in Canberra.

Cabinet Secretary Chris Bowen backed Senator Wong after China’s stern response and said Australia would remain clear and calm in its interactions with China, but did not shy away from calling the nation out.

“China’s response to (Ms Pelosi’s visit) has been exaggerated… it is clearly a time for clear and calm minds,” the climate change minister told 9 News on Sunday.

“We are going to act in Australia’s national interests and in accordance with our values… we will say what we think needs to be done in the region and we will make statements even if other countries disagree.”

Australia’s relationship with China became very tense in recent years as communist power retaliated with trade tariffs after Australia called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian hoped relations would improve with the change of government.

“What we are preparing for is strengthening our alliances,” he said Monday, before Ms. Pelosi visited Taiwan.

“We want to have good relations with China and work together where we can, but we will stand up for Australian values ​​where we have to.

‘That is my approach to the relationship with China. It has clearly changed in recent years.

‘Below [President] Xi, China has become more forward-looking and more aggressive in the region. We have strategic competition,” said Mr. Albanian.

Any hopes of a quick reset in diplomatic relations between Australia and China have been dealt a heavy blow in recent days, with five ballistic missiles landing in waters near Japan.

China also flew drones around Japan’s Sakishima Islands and fighter jets near Taiwan’s main island.

Mr Albanian dodged a question as to whether Australia would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China.

He said that while Australia supports a ‘One China’ policy – where China claims that Taiwan is part of the country and not a separate state – we also support the status quo when it comes to the issue of Taiwan, that people respect existing structures. that are there’.

“I believe this is clearly in the interest of all parties, and I also believe that it is not in the interest of peace and security to talk about potential conflicts,” he told CNN.

On Sunday morning, opposition spokesman Andrew Hastie said Australia will be “up to arms” in any conflict over Taiwan.

He said Australia needs to speed up work on missiles, nuclear submarines, fuel and ammunition stocks.

“The point is that if there was a conflict around Taiwan, whether we are directly or indirectly involved in the periphery, we would certainly be up in arms,” ​​he told ABC.

“And that’s why we have to build our deterrent strength, that’s why we have to exercise exceptional political leadership, diplomatic leadership.”

Still, Hastie supported Senator Wong’s diplomatic relations with China and Taiwan.

“Miscommunication, miscalculation, is the biggest risk and giving a little bit of space to… all parties involved to give each other the benefit of the doubt is really important,” he said.

“Things are a bit tense at the moment… eventually we need to engage in dialogue with China and Taiwan.”