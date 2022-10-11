Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor passes away in LA

Austin Stoker has passed away at the age of 92.

The actor – best known for his role in John Carpenter’s action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 – died Friday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Robin Stoker – his wife of 43 – shared the sad news of his passing on her personal Facebook page, describing him as ‘the love of my life’ in her tribute.

In Assault on Precinct 13, Stoker played Lieutenant Ethan Bishop, who leads a group of civilians, criminals and officers while his police station is besieged by a street gang.

In addition to his role in the 1976 film, Stoker appeared with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxpoitation film Sheba, Baby, and played human Macdonald alongside primate leader Ceaser (Roddy McDowall) in 1973’s Battle for the Planet of the Apes.

Born in Trinidad before moving to New York to pursue a career in show business, he has also appeared on the big screen in The Get-Man, Abby, Airport ’75, Time Walker, The Zebra Killer and Combat Cop’ .

In 2019 he appeared in Rob Zombie horror 3 From Hell, and earlier this year he was credited in the black comedy Give Till It Hurts.

On the small screen, he appeared in the 1977 classic Roots, as well as roles in Murder She Wrote, Lou Grant, The Six Million Dollar Man and Trapper John, MD.

Tribute to Stoker, with actor and director Bill Duke responding to the sad news online.

He tweeted: ‘Unsung actor #AustinStoker died aged 92. Stoker was known for his starring roles as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter’s Howard Hawks-inspired 1976 film, #AssaultonPrecinct13 and #BeneaththePlanetoftheApes.

“Blessings to his family … he flies with the Angels.”