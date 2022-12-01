Austin Lee Edwards blacked out the windows of his newly-purchased $80k home before murder spree

The Virginia State Trooper who killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl in California on Friday after catfishing her by impersonating a 17-year-old boy online had even more disturbing plans for the teen.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, committed suicide Friday after a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies. The girl, from Riverside, Calif., was rescued and is in therapy for trauma, family members and police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Edwards, a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia, met the girl online and obtained her personal information by tricking her with a false identity, known as “catfishing,” police said.

utilities TMZ reports that Edwards darkened the windows of an $80,000 house he had just purchased in rural Virginia with automotive tint.

According to the TMZ report, Edwards bought the house on Nov. 14, less than two weeks before he traveled to Southern California to commit his heinous crimes.

The house is described as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the city of Saltville, which has a population of less than 2,000. Records show that the previous owner was an elderly woman who passed away in 2019.

The sick pervert’s new neighbors told TMZ that one of Edwards’ first actions after he moved into the house was to black out the windows. The house is hidden from the main road by another house in front of it.

A neighbor said Edwards told them he wanted to move from Richmond to a more rural area. Records show that Edwards previously lived in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Photos published by the site show that it is impossible to look inside. While another group shows Edwards in the water department getting the utilities turned on in the house. In the photos, the killer trooper is wearing a raincoat.

Police have been seen outside Edwards’ home since the murders, removing items, but no furniture was removed, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Riverside police chief Larry Gonzalez said at a news conference Wednesday that Edwards killed himself after being confronted by deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office in the Mojave Desert, reports the OC register.

Edwards died of a single gunshot wound. Gonzalez went on to say that investigators are still establishing how long he has been in contact with the 15-year-old.

At one point, Edwards asked the girl for sexual photos and she stopped communicating with him, Gonzalez said, but detectives don’t yet know when that happened or whether Edwards killed her family in retaliation.

The sheriff’s office is also trying to figure out how Edwards found out exactly where the teen lived. It’s unclear if this was the girl’s first face-to-face meeting with Edwards or if she knew he was coming to California, officials said.

Gonzalez said: This is still ongoing. This will be a lengthy investigation.’

Michelle Blandin, Mark and Sharie’s daughter and Brooke’s sister, spoke out about the murders and warned parents to keep an eye on the children.

Authorities continue to investigate the deaths of Mark Winek, 69, and Sharie Winek, 65, as well as the girl’s mother, Brooke Winek, 38

DailyMail.com revealed on Tuesday that the girl’s grandparents, Mark Winek, 69, and Sharie Winek, 65, as well as the girl’s mother, Brooke Winek, 38, had been gagged and bound by the cop killer.

“Nobody could have imagined that this crime would happen to my family, our family, especially one day after Thanksgiving,” said Michelle Blandin, Mark and Sharie’s daughter and Brooke’s sister. “He took an oath to protect, but didn’t. Instead he hunted the most vulnerable.’

The girl is now receiving trauma therapy and police say they do not believe she was involved in the murders. The teenager, who was not identified, also has a sister who was not home at the time of the incident.

Heartbroken Blandin warned parents to be aware of their children’s online activities.

“Parents, parents, know your child’s online activities, ask questions about what they do and who they talk to. Anyone can say they are someone else and you could be in this situation,” Blandin said.

She said a neighbor saw a suspicious car in the street and immediately alerted the police on the day of the murders. Blandin added that the neighbor’s call could save her niece’s life.

“That neighbor is a hero in our eyes.”

Blandin later added, “For my two young nieces who are now motherless, we hope that this community can put their arms around them and lift them up. They have the hardest journey ahead of them because they are minors and don’t understand everything that happened.’

Riverside police chief Larry Gonzalez said that due to the girl’s young age and trauma, it will take time to complete their interviews with her and get answers to the many questions surrounding the case.

“We don’t believe she had anything to do with the murders at this time,” he said.

Gonzales also berated fellow cops who commit heinous acts.

“It’s disturbing — it’s disgusting,” he said. “Everyone in the law enforcement community, we hate that person more than anyone because it’s a reflection on us.”

The girl has been remanded in custody by Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

Authorities believe Edwards parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway, walked up to the home and killed the family members before leaving with the girl on Friday. Officials have not yet determined how the victims died or how the fire was started.

Mark Wink [with his granddaughters] was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and coach at Arlington High School. Sharie Winek was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family,” a tribute read.

Police in Riverside said they were first called to Price Court’s 11200 block just before 11am on Friday to check the welfare of a young girl who appeared distressed when she got into a red Kia Soul with an unidentified man – later it turned out to be Edwards.

While officers were on the scene, police received calls about a fire a few houses away.

Neighbor Sergio Gutierrez previously told DailyMail.com that he later saw the three bodies carried from the home by aid workers bound and gagged.

“I was looking through the back window of my house with binoculars,” said the 68-year-old Riverside cul-de-sac resident. “They carried them out. Their hands were tied behind their backs. A lady had tape over her mouth. It was frightening.’

Gutierrez said a few weeks earlier that he saw a red Kia Soul parked on the street near the home, and believes the predator was eyeing its victims before plunging.

“It had been a few weeks or a month since I saw the red car,” he said. “It looked suspicious, I think it was him.”

After Edward left the crime scene, law enforcement officials in the city circulated a description of Edwards’ vehicle to other nearby agencies.

Within hours, police were able to track down Edwards’ Kia as he drove the teen into Kelso, an unincorporated area of ​​San Bernardino County.

When the police finally caught up with him, they say, Edwards fired shots at them before being fatally shot himself by at least one deputy.

Edwards is a former Virginia state constable and was a deputy sheriff in Washington County, Virginia at the time of the murders.

Law enforcement there said he showed no troubling behavior, and no other employers disclosed issues during background checks.

The city of Riverside is located about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.