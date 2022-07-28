Austin Butler reveals director Baz Luhrmann ‘heckled’ him and made him CRY while filming Elvis

American actor Austin Butler has made a surprising confession about working on the hit musical biopic Elvis, with legendary director Baz Luhrmann.

the 30-year-old star revealed that Baz, 59, "interrupted" him and made him cry while recording some of Elvis' songs for the film.

But Austin clarified that it was to help him “get as close to the gig as possible.”

“He had all the executives and everyone from RCA [the famous Nashville recording studio]back in the offices, he took them to the recording studio and said, ‘I want you all to sit across from Austin…’ and he told them to harass me,” Austin explained.

“When we were filming this moment when Elvis first took the stage and he was mobbed by the audience, I knew what that felt like,” Austin said.

But Austin said fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with Baz on hit films, including Romeo + Juliet, told him that Baz would “push” him onto the set as an actor.

Austin also told Entertainment Weekly, “Leo told me, “Baz will constantly knock you off balance, and it will pull things out of you that you never knew you had in you.”

“That’s exactly the experience I had,” Austin added.

The film Elvis chronicles the life and career of the late King of Rock and Roll, from his early days as a child growing up in Mississippi to his rise to stardom and his complex relationship with his manager.

Austin plays the music brilliantly, while the critically acclaimed film earns him Oscar buzz.

After attending a recent screening, Priscilla Presley raved about Luhrmann’s vision and Butler’s performance as Elvis, whom she had been married to for just over six years.

“This story is about the relationship between Elvis and Colonel Parker. It’s a true story, brilliantly and creatively told, that only Baz, in his uniquely artistic way, could have lived up to. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is excellent,” the 76-year-old wrote on Facebook.

