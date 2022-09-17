Aussies rejoice as a popular American dessert chain arrives in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

World famous bakery chain cinnamon will finally open its doors to a Sydney location at the end of 2022.

Cinnabon has set its sights on Darling Square in the CBD after the franchise achieved great success in its Queensland and Victoria locations.

The popular American brand has earned its title for making ‘the world’s best cinnamon roll’ – because it prides itself on producing the classic treat in-store every 30 minutes.

World-renowned bakery chain Cinnabon will finally open its doors to a Sydney location at the end of 2022

Cinnabon has set its sights on Darling Square in the CBD after the franchise achieves major successes in its Queensland and Victoria locations

Cinnabon currently has five locations in Queensland and one in Melbourne, which will not open until 2021.

“It’s a pretty sick location,” said Alby Lam, one of the directors of the franchise for Cinnabon in NSW and ACT.

He told pamphlet: ‘We thought carefully about where we would have the first one – we didn’t want to be hidden in a shopping center, we wanted to be on the street.’

Lam also revealed that the Darling Square store was just the beginning – and the brand will open 15 more stores in New South Wales over the next five years.

An additional location in Sydney can also be expected in 2023.

The bakery’s first store in Sydney is on the corner of Harbor Street near Market City and will accommodate customers outside

Customers can now enjoy global favorites such as the Classic Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel PecanBon, the Lemon Cheesecake Minibon and more

The bakery’s first store in Sydney will be located on the corner of Harbor Street near Market City and will house customers outside.

Customers can now enjoy global favorites such as the Classic Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel PecanBon, the Lemon Cheesecake Minibon and more.

The location’s bakers have the freedom to design their own versions of the classic cinnamon rolls or use the recipes from any Cinnabon location worldwide.

The location’s bakers have the freedom to design their own versions of the classic cinnamon rolls or use the recipes from any Cinnabon location worldwide

Sydneysiders have flooded the brand’s social media with excitement over the new Darling Square location.

‘We really needed a location in Sydney!’ said a woman. “I’m so excited!”

“I’ve been waiting for YEARS for Cinnabon to come to Sydney – I’m finally getting my wish!”