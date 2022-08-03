Aussies mock American skincare expert Dr Alexis Stephens who just discovered car sun visors

An Australian woman has summoned a group of Americans who were unaware that the sun visor in your car can be turned to prevent light from shining through the driver’s side window.

Dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens, who lives in Florida, took to TikTok to share her surprise when she discovered the secret “skincare reveal” in her vehicle.

‘Ummmm am I the only one who didn’t know that their car’s sun visor slides out?!? Better late than never. My skin prone to hyperpigmentation will need all the extra sun protection I can get from this South Florida sun,” she wrote.

Many of the skincare guru’s followers online said they’d never flipped the visor either, thanking her for doing them a favor with her announcement.

‘Never knew it stretched! Much appreciated,” wrote one fan.

‘No, I didn’t even know until now. Thanks for sharing,” said another.

But not everyone was so ‘enlightened’ by the news, with Australian skincare expert Leigh Campbell reposting the video with the caption, ‘Wait, is there really a generation that didn’t know this?’

Another Aussie weighed in: “Not every car has this ability, but the ones that do are super helpful. I’m a little surprised this wasn’t widely known?’

Last month, Australians took the time to mock their American counterparts for seemingly just discovering that electric kettles exist.

It has long been a bizarre quirk of the United States that millions have refused to keep up with the times on the subject of electric kettles, while the UK has enjoyed the tea-making device for over a century.

The New York Times recently published an article headlined – ‘A quick and easy way to heat water without using a stove’ – sharing a list of products it recommends buying to get the most of the new ‘trend. ‘ to get.

“Think of the kettle. Many models even allow you to set a precise temperature – the key to getting the best taste from your coffee or tea,” the article continues.

Australian journalist Benjamin Law shared a screenshot of the title on Instagram with many Americans who were forced to defend their ‘new discovery’.

‘Boilers are new there? I knew they were living in the 1940s, but I didn’t know it was that bad…” one wrote.

“Maybe one day they’ll even have a decent coffee,” added another.

‘My grandparents destroyed a kettle on every visit to Australia by putting it on the stove,’ another explained.

One person boldly stated, “It’s all pointless, Americans aren’t capable of making decent tea or coffee anyway.”

“Look, we finally have chips on our debit and credit cards. Take it easy here,” one said.

But some have sprung up to defend the American way, with one person writing: ‘The voltage does not support the use of an electric kettle with the efficiency we enjoy in Australia. Everyone in my (American) family uses a kettle.’

The New York Times has changed the title of her article to “the best electric kettle” after seeing the debate online.