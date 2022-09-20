Aussies lose it over Dan Andrew’s ‘disrespectful’ tribute to Queen

<!–

The Greens have called Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ decision to scrap a hospital’s native name in favor of Queen Elizabeth II’s name “disrespectful.”

On Sunday, Andrews announced that his government would spend up to $1.05 billion to rebuild Maroondah Hospital, in Melbourne’s northeast, and rename it after the Queen if reelected.

Indigenous groups and supporters said stripping the hospital’s First Nations name and replacing it with the monarch’s name will make Indigenous people feel “culturally unsafe” when seeking healthcare.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam lashed out on Tuesday over her party’s motion in state parliament to overturn the proposed name change.

“As Victoria embarks on its historic Treaty process, Labor must listen to First Nations communities and act now,” she said.

What does Labor think about changing the name of a hospital from a First Nations word to the name of a foreign monarch representing colonization?

“It’s a disrespectful decision that erases precious Woiwurrung language. That is not what the Treaty looks like.

“If this administration takes the Treaty seriously, it would listen to First Nations communities and act now, not later.”

Andrews defended the hospital’s renaming on Monday after harsh criticism.

He said the Queen’s tribute will be “a sign of respect for her unwavering commitment to healthcare and our community.”

“It’s a brand new hospital for east Melbourne, and it’s going to be renamed, and it’s going to be absolutely fantastic,” Andrews said.

“She was someone who opened hospitals in Victoria… I don’t think anyone could question her compassion and her genuine care for patients in hospitals.

He added that the surrounding Maroondah will continue to bear his native name.