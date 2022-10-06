Aussies are flocking to the stunning Merribee Gardens in NSW

<!–

An incredible collection of gardens is preparing to open every Sunday in October to showcase 1,400 rose bushes.

Merribee Gardens, located just two hours south of Sydney’s CBD, will be open on October 9, 16, 23 and 30 to showcase a magnificent display of spring flowers that have been busy growing through the winter months.

The “All Kinds of Licorice Garden” is home to an ornate topiary, lavender fields and a kaleidoscopic array of incredible plants, trees, shrubs and flowers spread over seven acres.

Visitors can book in from $15 for an adult – or $5 per person. child – to attend two sessions every Sunday, one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and another from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Stroll through the highly fragrant formal rose gardens, cutting rose gardens and the Heritage Rose Garden, where you’ll find antique and medieval roses – including damasks, gallicas, centifolias and albas.

The elaborate hedgerows and vibrant flower beds are reminiscent of a Parisian park, inspiring visitors with fragrant rose gardens, a lavender paddock filled with more than 1,000 lavender bushes and 20 ‘garden rooms’.

Owners Lucy and Richard Marshall have painstakingly perfected the botanical masterpiece since they bought the property 20 years ago.

It has become a popular wedding venue and offers romantic accommodations for brides and grooms in a converted old grain silo that has 360 degree views of the Merribee dairy fields.

A post on Visit Shoalhaven’s Instagram page describes a day at the garden as an ‘overseas trip close to home’, an experience sure to draw crowds.

Drone footage filmed by Sydney blogger Clarmontwhich captures the spectacular scene from above, received stunned reactions when it was uploaded to the Visit NSW Instagram account.

Many were amazed that they had never heard of the gardens before, with one man writing: ‘This is amazing, where is it?’

Another added: ‘Great, I want to go here!’