Aussies confused by expat Jordana Grace’s claim they don’t know what Mr Whippy or ‘half five’ mean

A British expatriate living in Brisbane has baffled her Australian fans online after sharing two “culture shocks” that are “extremely inaccurate”.

Jordana Grace posted a now viral clip on TikTok in which she claimed to be surprised that the Australian didn’t know what she meant by “half past three” when telling the time and “Mr Whippy” after asking what ice cream she’d like.

Hundreds took to the comments to confirm that many Australians were familiar with the British format to tell the time and what Mr Whippy was.

British expat Jordana Grace (pictured) got a reaction online after posting a clip on TikTok claiming Australians didn’t know what ‘half past three’ meant when telling the time and what a ‘Mr Whippy’ was

Jordana acted out a conversation she supposedly had with an Australian and asked a Brit what kind of ice cream they wanted

‘Yes please, I’ll take a Mr Whippy,’ she replied to which the ‘Aussie’ looked bewildered and asked, ‘What?’.

The Australian looked confused as she repeated herself and asked what they wanted.

“You know a classic Golden Gaytime… ‘Mr Whippy, you’re weird,'” they responded.

“Half-thirties,” she repeated, and the Aussie laughed, “Oh yes! I thought you said high five! You Brits are weird.”

In a second sketch, Jordana mimics another conversation in which an Australian asked for the time and was confused when she replied “Half five.”

Jordana’s video has been viewed more than 34,900 times and drew a barrage of stunned reactions from many of her 237,200 fans, with many viewers below saying most know what Mr Whippy and “half past three” means.

‘Uh, which Aussie have you talked to that Mr Whippy doesn’t know???’, one asked and a second said, ‘You’re kidding, aren’t you!? We were raised with Mr Whippy’.

“I don’t know which Australians you’ve met, but we have Mr Whippy and we always say 4:30,” replied a third.

“I’ve heard some Aussies say ‘it’s 40 to 5’ instead of ‘twenty to 5,'” laughed a fourth.

“I don’t know of any Aussies who wouldn’t understand ‘half past five’, although we’d usually say ‘half past five’,” another said as someone joked, “We usually say four-thirty, or ‘harp ast five’. ‘.

Not everyone was familiar with the nostalgic confectionery, however, and others pointed out that Mr. Whippy was the name of the van rather than the ice cream itself.

“I’m Aussie and have never heard of it until today,” one admitted.

‘Mr Whippy still exists, but it’s the ice cream truck. The ice cream is a soft serve ice cream,” said another.

After seeing the reaction from viewers, Jordana asked in the comments how she “had misunderstood this so much.”

“You’ve been misled by your friends who live under a rock and don’t know who Mr Whippy is,” someone replied.

This isn’t the first time Jordana has confused her Australian followers with bizarre observations.

Previously, she had fans scratching their heads after claiming that Aussies visiting the UK don’t know what watermelon or instant coffee is.

In a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok pages, Jordana reiterates two conversations she’s had with Australians about the two default items, sparking a series of comments calling the skit “inaccurate.”

In the clip titled ‘crazy little culture shocks that make me laugh’, the comedian mimics an Australian’s confusion over offering a smaller-than-usual watermelon in the UK.

In a second skit, Jordana said an Australian didn’t know what instant coffee was and compared it to ‘a pot of dirt’

‘Aww thanks…what’s up?’ Jordana asked, posing as an Australian in the reenactment to which the Briton responded: ‘A watermelon’.

When the ‘Aussie’ asked what the fruit was, she replied, ‘Seriously, this is what our watermelons look like’.

In the second sketch, Jordana pretended to serve an Australian instant coffee in the UK.

She claimed the Australian excitedly accepted the offer because they “missed coffee”, but then bewildered thought the instant drink was a “pot of dirt”.

Hundreds of Aussies in the comments were left scratching their heads over the Brit’s claims that they don’t know what a watermelon or instant coffee looked like.

‘Honey what? This is literally a watermelon, as an Aussie I don’t see any difference except maybe the size lol,” one viewer replied.

“We have watermelons and many of us have instant coffee in the house. I was so confused with this whole video,” a second agreed.

“I like instant coffee, this is weird this video, I was excited to see the culture shock and I was confused because none of it shocked me,” said a third.

However, many of Jordana’s Australian followers admitted to being surprised by the size of watermelons in the UK.

‘Why is the watermelon the size of an orange???’ asked one.

“I mean, it looks like a watermelon, but looks like if it weighed a quarter of a watermelon, kids in Australia would eat that little thing in seconds,” said another.

“Had a British roommate in Melbourne who was so blown away by our fruit. He had never seen a fresh passion fruit. He spent $30 on fruit and spent the next few hours on an odyssey of taste,” a third recalled.

Jordana has become known on Instagram and social media for sharing her hilarious take on British vs Australian culture.