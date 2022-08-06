Western Sydney wrestler Jayden Lawrence struggled through two fights with a torn LCL to secure the first Australian Commonwealth Games medal at the spot since 2010, where he struggled to walk out of the ring.

Lawrence took it hard in Birmingham against South African Edward Lessing to take home the bronze 11-10 on points.

27-year-old Jayden Lawrence raises the Australian flag behind his back after taking bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games 86kg freestyle wrestling

The furniture maker by profession fought on with a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament against Pakistani Muhammad Inam, to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old stormed to a 12-6 lead in the bronze medal game, but showed signs of physical fatigue as Lessing grabbed the Aussie to win five straight points.

The Camden-based wrestler was denied third place at the 2014 Games in Glasgow as he patiently waited three Commonwealth games to earn a podium spot.

Lawrence performs a takedown on South African Edward Lessing, knocking out his opponent 11-10 on points

“It took a long time,” Lawrence said.

“I trained very, very hard for this. I’ve given up a lot, I’m so happy.

In the match in Pakistan I got injured a bit. My LCL ruptured… in five minutes I won’t be able to walk.

Bloody oath (it was worth it).’

Lawrence was physically destroyed after his bronze medal win and said he would struggle to walk with his torn LCL

Lawrence competes in the 86kg freestyle category, where you earn points by legally stopping opponents, maneuvering takedowns and throws.

The LCL (lateral collateral ligament) runs on the outside of the knee and connects to the upper part of the fibula and down to the lower thigh.

Lawrence boasted of the ability of his fellow Australian wrestlers, saying that 97kg freestyler and Oceania champion Thomas Barns would take a seat.

“I guarantee Thomas Barns will get a medal, I guarantee that. He came to train with me and he worked so hard.’

Lawrence grapples with Lessing in a tight bronze medal match that went to the last second

The veteran wrestler said that while there is no money in professional sports, his passion is enough to satisfy a 12-year medal journey.

Currently, wrestling has not been confirmed for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.

Lawrence, who now coaches the sport, hopes his medal can prove to officials that Australians are more than competitive and worthy of a home birth.