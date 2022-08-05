Aussie women can’t get enough of a $16 Amazon ‘lounge’ dress

Australian women are stocking up on an Amazon ‘lounge’ dress dubbed a worthy dupe of Kim Kardashian’s Skims version — and it’s a fraction of the designer price.

the ‘Another Chill Casual Lounge Slip Long Dress for Women‘ retails for between $16 and $46.19, depending on the size or color you choose, with black, pink, brown, and blue being the most popular.

It is a remake of the popular Skims’Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress‘, which is currently sold in its smaller sizes in onyx, gray heather, marble and oxide.

Elevate your loungewear with this super soft draped slip dress that offers a comfortable, snug fit. This maxi dress features a flattering straight neckline and partially adjustable spaghetti straps,” according to the Skims dress description.

While the Kardashian variety has thousands of five-star reviews, the same can be said of the Amazon option.

“The dress is so soft, buttery material, it’s stretchy but fits like a glove. The dress hits the floor and is so nice and smooth at the bottom as it grabs you where it needs to be. I love it so much,” wrote one satisfied customer.

‘Skims is holding me in a bit of a stranglehold at the moment, but it’s also driving me out of business. COMES IN THIS DRESS. The material is soft and stretchy and is a near perfect dupe,” said another.

A third added: ‘Definitely a Skims dupe at a much better price! I have size 10/12 and the large one fits me perfectly! I love this dress and would get it in another color! Super soft and comfortable too’.

It’s made of 95 percent polyester and five percent spandex, while the Skims version is 91 percent modal and nine percent spandex.

“It’s not ribbed like Skims’s, but I loved it! It fits very well on your body and looks nice,” said another buyer.

This was some random YouTube influencer who had to buy late at night and so did I. I will never regret it. I don’t even know who it was that recommended it. It fits like it was made for me, it’s ridiculously comfortable and I’ll have to try and restrain myself from wearing it every day,” said another.