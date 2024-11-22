Aussie women are raving about the ‘perfect’ product with little-known ingredient that’s a ‘must-have for anti-ageing’ – here’s why

PURCHASES – Contains affiliate content. The products featured in this article are selected by our writers. Click here for more information.

Australian women have been raving about a “beautiful” anti-aging skincare serum that transforms their skin, with many swearing they “won’t use anything else.”

Beauty fans have loved the results of the Aesthetics Rx Total Repair DNA Serum and now a skin industry expert says the product stands out because it includes a breakthrough ingredient.

He Total Repair DNA Serum Includes retina, a retinoid that is a derivative of vitamin A known for its anti-aging properties.

The serum also incorporates innovative technology with a lesser-known ingredient: epidermal growth factors (EGF).

Nicola Kropach, Aesthetics Rx brand director and product development specialist, explained that EGFs are “a must in an anti-aging skincare regimen.”

‘Growth factors are a family of large proteins found naturally in the body. “They function as cellular messengers, activating cellular repair, replication and rejuvenation functions,” Kopach told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Natural skin aging is related to the decline of the skin’s natural growth factors over time. “EGFs in skin care can be useful for anyone concerned about visibly maintaining skin quality as they age.”

In addition to containing synthesized retinoids and EGF, Total DNA Serum also includes hexapeptide, high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, microalgae and sea buckthorn.

Dermal therapist and influencer Joanna Fleming revealed that she recommends Total Repair DNA Serum to anyone with concerns about aging.

The skin expert said she advises her clients to simplify their skin care by incorporating the powerful serum into their routine.

“I love to recommend it to anyone with aging issues, who’s also looking for a little hydration, who wants a little vitamin A,” she said in an Instagram reel.

The beauty expert also shared before and after photos of a client who used the product for six months and the results were clearly visible with a much better complexion.

Showing a picture of her client’s stunning before and after results, Joanna said: ‘Look at that glow.’

The woman was preparing for her wedding and had used other brightening ingredients, had a couple of professional treatments and had used Total DNA Serum for six months. Joanna noted that the results of her skin transformation were “really good.”

Joanna said that the Total Repair DNA Serum “It just ticks a lot of boxes,” adding, “it really allows me, when I prescribe a routine to a client, to reduce a lot of their other products and ultimately save them money.”

Impressive results: A woman who used Aesthetics Rx Total DNA Serum along with a series of professional treatments and other products in a skin care regimen showed radiant skin.

The product has received rave reviews from satisfied customers who have noticed improvements in their complexion after using Aesthetics RX serum.

One buyer said: ‘The Total Repair DNA serum is something I will never be without now. I have ventured to try products from other brands but they make me break out and I always return to the Total Repair DNA Serum which repairs my skin instantly. After years of trying to find the right product, I finally found my perfect match. I have never seen a product that works so quickly and effectively.

Another satisfied customer said: ‘Simply a beautiful serum. Leave your skin glowing. I just love it.’

A third who saw instant results shared: ‘Beautiful product, applies really well and you wake up the next morning with glowing skin. I’ve only been using it for about two weeks, but I could definitely see a difference after the first use. I use this followed by the night cream. Highly recommended.”

What are epidermal growth factors? Nicola Kropach, Aesthetics Rx Brand Director and Product Development Specialist ‘Epidermal growth factors are essential in an anti-aging skin care regimen; It is best used at night, when the skin naturally goes into skin repair mode while we sleep,” said Nicola Kropach, Aesthetics Rx brand director and product development specialist. ‘Growth factors are a family of large proteins found naturally in the body. They act as cellular messengers, triggering cellular repair, replication and rejuvenation functions.’ ‘Growth factors tell proteins to bind to cell receptors, like a key in a lock where they “activate” commands such as collagen synthesis, improved circulation or cell multiplication and renewal functions that occur. have become sluggish as the body ages.’ “As growth factor production in the skin declines with chronological aging that begins just between the ages of 10 and 13, the skin naturally begins to show signs of aging progressively as time passes.” “After the age of eighteen, the production of growth factors and the process of cell regeneration decline rapidly, and only trace amounts of growth factors are produced for metabolism.” “Therefore, natural skin aging is closely related to the lack of growth factors.” Retinoids are the first-class material used in skin care for the visual improvement of signs of accelerated skin aging. EGFs are not necessarily an alternative, but rather a supportive ingredient.

After researching EGFs, Aesthetics Rx formulated synthesized growth factors produced in a laboratory to be used in the Total Repair DNA serum.

Kopach has shared that the serum is the latest evolution in the brand’s anti-aging offering.

‘Our existing A serums contain retinol, with the 1 percent version being the highest over-the-counter option. I wanted something a little more potent, but without the need for a prescription. In this new serum we use retina,” Kopach explained.

In vivo studies using the same material obtained impressive results.

Study subjects reported that the appearance of wrinkles on their crow’s feet was reduced by 16 percent in just four weeks and by 47 percent in four weeks under the eyes.*

Skin elasticity improved by 47 percent and skin hydration improved by 64 percent.*

Aesthetics Rx insists that biotechnological ingredients are used in its formulations. This is one of the key things about Aesthetic Recipe that sets them apart from any other skincare brand made in Australia.

*In vivo study with 12 women aged 43 to 50 years (average age: 45.75) for 4 weeks, Korean Institute of Clinical and Skin Sciences.