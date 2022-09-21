Aussie woman struggling with painful rashes and swelling clears up her face with Maaemo Organic

<!–

An Australian woman with an autoimmune condition has revealed how a $59.95 cleanser helped soothe very painful red periorbital rashes she had around both eyes.

Stacey started using Maaemo Organics Rejuvenation Clay Cleanser in 2021 after struggling with severe redness and looking to solve the problem with organic products that wouldn’t interfere with the topical steroids she was already using.

“I came across Maaemo on Instagram and started reading up on the ingredients and philosophy behind the brand,” said Stacey.

‘It was very important to me to use a natural product that did not contain harsh chemicals. I found the Rejuvenation Clay Cleanser which had great reviews from customers with sensitive skin. I bought it the next day and soon it became my favorite skincare product of all time.’

The Rejuvenation Cleanser/ Mask ($59.95)

Hillary Wilcox, 27, developed Maaemo Organic after studying a health science degree, and quickly realized how combinations of botanicals could be used to treat chronic skin conditions – but they weren’t used much in commercial products.

Stacey’s biggest skin concern was the eczema-like rashes she was experiencing at the time, which caused swelling, blisters and dry skin.

“Not only were they super painful, but it was something that made me self-conscious in public,” she said.

‘Strangers came up to me in the supermarket and asked me what was wrong with my face, asked if I needed help (suspected abuse) or if I had been crying all day.

‘It made me feel very sad as this would happen in front of my daughters. I love being outside, but heat and sun exposure would make the rash feel like my face was on fire; it really started to limit everything.’

The anti-inflammatory properties of the Maaemo cleanser allowed Stacey’s skin to begin to heal and within four weeks she noticed a massive improvement.

“Since starting this cleanser, I’ve been free of periorbital rashes,” she said.

“Even when my disease starts to flare up, the skin rash has never returned. I am more than grateful for this product. It has changed more than my skin; it has enabled me to feel normal again.’

Hillary Wilcox (pictured) developed Maaemo Organic after studying a health science degree

It’s been a labor of love for Hillary, an organic beautician from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

“I would research herbs and then look for them in products in stores, but I could never find the combination of ingredients that I wanted,” the doctor previously told FEMAIL.

‘These botanical ingredients were so well researched and had good evidence behind them, but all the skin care products I had in my cupboard were full of toxic ingredients.’

So she developed a cleanser, exfoliator, mist, mask, face cream and serum to help other Australians switch to more natural ingredients without sacrificing products that really work.

Taking her inspiration from peer-reviewed journals, Hillary ensures that everything inside Maaemo’s carefully curated glass bottles has a purpose.