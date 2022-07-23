Aussie woman revealed as Drake’s Instagram crush who caught his eye at French restaurant

The woman who caught the attention of rap superstar Drake while he was dining at a French restaurant has been revealed to be an Australian math teacher.

Fans wondered who the mysterious blonde woman was after the rapper featured her in his Instagram story earlier this week.

Drake captioned the photo: “Tried to get this woman to post a picture of herself because she’s a dime.”

The woman has been revealed as public relations assistant and math teacher Dearne Cooper, according to the Saturday confidential.

She is vacationing in the coastal town with her electrician partner Nathan Wynn and their newborn son Henri.

Dearne Cooper (pictured) revealed as the woman who caught the attention of superstar Drake while dining at a French restaurant

Mrs Cooper (pictured left) is currently on holiday in the coastal town with her electrician partner Nathan Wynn (right) and their newborn son Henri

The photo he included in his story was taken at the Gigi Restaurant in St Tropez.

Mrs. Cooper seemed completely oblivious to the fact that the photo had been taken.

It was then shared by Drake, who has 117 million followers on Instagram and had previously dated fellow superstars Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

However, this is the second time Mrs. Cooper has become famous, having been associated with former NRL star Jarryd Hayne in 2006.

An insider at the location told Confidential on Saturday that “heavy security” had to manage the “beautiful girls” who kept circling Drake.

Although his attention was drawn directly to Ms. Cooper as we were described as someone who ‘couldn’t take his eyes off Dearne’.

Drake (pictured) captioned the photo: ‘Tried to drop this woman a picture of herself because she’s a dime’

Drake later shared a shirtless selfie, showing off his abs and tattoos as he lay in the sun.

The dad-of-one continued posting photos from his vacation, showing another more artistic shot of his reflection in the glass as he tanned on a striped towel.

In another photo, he was seen in a stylish animal print shirt, which he delivered with a gold watch and diamond necklace.

The four-time Grammy winner is enjoying his summer and was captured Wednesday jumping aboard a boat with 20-year-old YouTube star Suede Brooks.

The duo attended the celebrity-loved Club 55, where they enjoyed an alfresco lunch with their respective friends.

While the nature of Suede and Drake’s relationship is unknown, a source told ET that the pair “have fun together” and have done “hunting hopping.”