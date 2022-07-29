Aussie woman plunges into a boiling ‘geothermal sinkhole’ in New Zealand

An Australian woman was seriously injured after falling into a geothermal sinkhole in New Zealand.

The Perth woman, described as being elderly, fell Thursday after the group opened up under her at a tourist attraction in Rotorua, North Island.

She was helped out of the hole by her husband, who was also injured.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance of Sint-Jan says that the woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

“Two ambulances and an emergency room arrived at the scene. The treated St. John then transported one patient in critical condition and one in moderate condition to Rotorua Hospital.”

Village spokesman Mike Gibbons said the couple was walking on a footpath near the village entrance when it fell.

He told 9News the village would be temporarily closed to visitors until a ‘full investigation and assessment had been carried out by the appropriate authorities, including WorkSafe and the Rotorua Lakes Council’.

“The area around the fumarole, which is estimated to be 2m long x 1m wide and up to 1m deep… is closed to the public pending the WorkSafe assessment.

“It appears that the ground has been damaged by the recent heavy rainfall.”