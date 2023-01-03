Aussie woman kicks off the new year as a millionaire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A lucky woman, who started the new year as a millionaire, has shared her lotto winning strategy.

The woman, from Springfield, Queensland, won one of 12 Division 1 prizes in the Saturday Gold Lotto prize last weekend, taking home more than $3.3 million.

While confirming her win with an official from The Lott, she said she got the money for her winning ticket from a recent Instant Scratch-It win.

“It’s funny because we bought some Instant Scratch-Its tickets and I won about $50 on that. I bought this Lotto lottery ticket with those winnings,” she said.

The woman bought the winning lottery ticket with money from an instant Scratch-It win. Photo: DeLot

“It was just an impulsive decision to buy this ticket because I had won on the Scratchie.

“I’ve had this card in my wallet for about two weeks now.

She said she checked the ticket at around 1am on January 1 and was in disbelief.

“I almost had a panic attack – I couldn’t breathe!” she said.

She told The Lott that she would use the prize money to help her family and maybe buy a new house.

And maybe go on vacation! There’s a few things on the list!”

She bought the winning ticket at Nextra Orion, on Main Street in Springfield.

Store owner Vivek Ganesh said that selling a ticket for another division from his store was a great talking point for customers, and everyone was very happy for the winner.

“Seeing a win in the outlet makes it all so real,” Mr Ganesh said.

“In the last nine years we have sold four Instant Scratch-Its tickets that have won the top prize and this is our third division to win the Gold Lotto entry once.

“It’s great to have another one.

“Everyone at Nextra Orion wishes our newest big winner all the very best and a Happy New Year!”

Across the country, 12 lucky winners took home the First Division trophy – four each in Queensland and Victoria, three in NSW and one each in Western Australia.