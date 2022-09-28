Aussie woman finds a ‘HUGE’ huntsman spider lurking in her toilet after she has flushed

An Australian model shared her ‘horror’ when she found a large hunter spider under her toilet seat after sitting on it for 20 minutes while scrolling through her phone.

Gabriella Pizzato, who lives on the Gold Coast, Queensland, was almost in tears when she recorded a video of the spider crawling out of hiding after she got up.

“I just went to the toilet, and I got up and flushed the toilet and there’s a big f*****g spider under the seat. I sat there for about 20 minutes! Oh my god I want to show you, it’s actually huge. I want to cry. It’s huge,” she says in a TikTok video.

An Australian model found a ‘huge’ fighter in the toilet after sitting on her phone for 20 minutes

As Mrs. Pizzato spoke, the spider’s legs came out from under the rim of the toilet.

“Oh my god, I just saw his legs. It’s like under the rim,’ she whispered.

She captioned the video “Welcome to Australia” and said: “I have no idea how I will ever go to the toilet again.”

TikTok users were equally shocked and responded quickly to the images.

“As someone who watches this on the toilet, I couldn’t appreciate this TikTok,” said one man.

“You’re so lucky you found out after not being in it,” commented another.

“The way it crawls out of its hiding place is like something out of a terrible horror movie,” said one woman.

Following the advice of other TikTok users, Ms. Pizzato flushes and checks under the toilet seat every time before using it

Several users warned to always flush before going to the toilet.

“For this reason, I always flush before I go,” said one woman.

Ms Pizzato later uploaded another video, this time flushing and checking under the toilet seat, saying ‘I do every time I go to the toilet now’.