Aussie woman complains about American drive-thrus: 'I need a translator'

Several Aussies joined together to share similar stories of miscommunication

She posted a video detailing the difficult process of ordering a bottle of water

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian woman traveling in the US joked about needing a translator to order food in America – and thousands have admitted they face the same problem.

Betty Micshfrom Queensland, shared a video on TikTok and Instagram that illustrated the difficulties she’s had with American drive-thrus.

She claimed that it was difficult to order a bottle of water when pronounced in the Australian or British way (phonetic: wo-tah), which lacks the American use of the flap T (phonetic: wa-dder).

Scroll down for video

An Australian woman traveling in the US joked about needing a translator to order food in America – and thousands have admitted to facing the same problem

The video showed Micsh asking for water several times without success until she changed her accent to mimic the American pronunciation.

“It’s like I need a translator,” she said.

The flap T, also called a ‘soft d’, in the word ‘water’ occurs because the letter is in the middle of two vowels.

Many took to the comments to share similar experiences interacting with Americans.

“I tried to order a cheeseburger in the US and they had to get the manager,” one man wrote. ‘I ended up having to point to a picture.’

“I was on a youth exchange to the US a while ago,” one woman began. ‘I was sitting in maths class talking about my “data” when an American who was completely shocked asked me if I had a daughter.’

‘Trying to find butter was absolute hell! The employee in the supermarket kept taking me to the cake aisle.’

Betty Micsh from Queensland shared a video on TikTok and Instagram illustrating the difficulties she has had at US drive-throughs

Others shared stories of foreigners unable to understand the level of English literacy in Australia.

“It’s happened to me many times,” said one woman. ‘I was once told that I spoke English very well for an Australian. I asked her what language she thought we spoke, but she didn’t know.’

Another added: “I’ve experienced this so many times in the US too – first they don’t understand what I’m saying, then they refuse to believe Australians can speak English.”