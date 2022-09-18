Aussie who is the NFL’s biggest player at 174kg is set to make fairytale debut

Australian NFL star Daniel Faalele – the league’s heaviest player – is set for an unlikely adventure when he makes his debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday morning (AEST).

The 203 cm, 174 kg offensive lineman from Melbourne was originally selected by the Ravens as a project player in the fourth round of the NFL draft in April, and many predicted that he would not play at all this season.

But after impressing in training camp and a spate of injuries to key players on the Ravens’ offensive line, Faalele is now poised to fit in remarkably well in Baltimore’s game against the Dolphins.

It’s a remarkable achievement by the Australian to adapt to the NFL world as seamlessly as a duck to water.

Australian NFL star Daniel Faalele, pictured with long-time partner Brianna Montgomery, is set to make his NFL debut on Monday morning

This is despite Faalele only playing American football for the first time in 2017 after being discovered by a coach for the University of Hawaii while training at a gym in Melbourne.

After getting a taste of what the NFL is like up close from the sidelines in the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the Jets last Monday, Faalele is pumped to get more involved.

“The atmosphere was crazy, and of course it was 9/11, so that, and the crowd, made it a special game,” he said. Wide world of sports.

‘The national anthem came on, with the whole crowd singing, and it just gave me goosebumps.’

Faalele, who played in two preseason games for the Ravens, looks set to run out in a season game for the first time on Monday

Should he be asked to get out there on the field, he will be tasked with protecting one of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks; and Faalele said Lamar Jackson is everything the public expects from him.

‘Lamar is a low-key guy, he’s great to be around – he’s also funny. But just having him on the field at quarterback is something special, I can’t even explain it. He makes things happen that you never see, he said.

Top Baltimore beat writer Jeff Zrebiec predicted Jackson could absolutely need protection for Faalele — with the team making no roster changes for the offensive line.

Daniel Faalele and girlfriend Brianna Montgomery when the Aussie was at the University of Minnesota before being drafted by the Ravens

“Ravens not elevating OT David Sharpe, so that almost certainly means rookie OT Daniel Faalele will be active for the first time and be the swing tackle,” he wrote on Twitter

Faalele stood out, literally, before he was appointed.

While playing for the University of Minnesota, Faalele nearly broke the internet when he became the greatest man in college football history to score a touchdown.

The 174-pound tackle was lined up at fullback and bumped over a pile of hapless West Virginia defenders.

We couldn’t see him lining up at a skill position, could we? Probably not.

“I’ve been playing a little bit of big tight end, so they’re just getting me around and seeing what I can do,” Faalele said, hinting that Ravens coach John Harbaugh might have a few tricks up his sleeve.

“Being an extra lineman is definitely fun, just getting down on somebody and blocking whoever’s in front of me. Not a lot of thinking, really just playing fast and getting off the ball.’

Daniel Faalele was drafted by the Ravens in April but was not expected to play many, if any, games this season as a project player

Instead, Faalele will look to build on the two preseason games he played (pictured playing against the Cardinals on Aug. 21) when he hopefully suits up for the Ravens game against the Dolphins

Considering Travis Kelce, arguably the best tight end in the league, is giving up 7cm and 57kg to Faalele, that would be an extraordinary development.

The scenes Down Under if Faalele could line up at tight end and somehow manage to be the heaviest player to ever score an NFL touchdown would be a sight to behold.