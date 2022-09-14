Aussie who claims he is Charles and Camilla’s lovechild upset at William being named Prince of Wales

Mr Dorante-Day was born in Portsmouth, UK, on ​​5 April 1966 and was adopted when he was eight months old before his family later settled in Australia.

A British-born Aussie who believes he is the love child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla has said it is a ‘kick in the face’ to see William as the Prince of Wales.

Queensland-based engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, was adopted when he was eight months old and claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles and Camilla’s “secret son”.

He has spent years talking about his wish for the royals to undergo a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage and has even sought senior legal advice after a letter to the Queen discussing his plight was unworthy of an answer. .

“It’s hard not to take Charles’s naming William Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face,” said Mr Dorante-Day. News7.

“I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think the least Charles can do is answer me, acknowledge me. He gives William such a title, where is my answer? Where is my DNA test? If you’re not my father, prove you’re not.’

The Aussie also reaffirmed its commitment to take legal action in an attempt to force the King into a paternity test.

“There has been a discussion there between a judge and me and his lawyer about Charles’ legal status and whether the monarch is protected by law or above the law,” explained Mr. Dorante-Day.

“And the answer to that was no — they told me we don’t see any reason why he is. And second, Camilla and her family are definitely not above the law. So that fight has already been had and settled.’

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, arrive at Writer’s Square ahead of a remembrance service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral on September 13, 2022

“It’s hard not to think of Charles calling William Prince of Wales as anything but a kick in the face,” Mr Dorante-Day told an Australian news outlet (William pictured last week)

Both of Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was Charles and Camilla’s son.

Mr Dorante-Day’s case alleges that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate stated he was born.

He claims that Queen Consort Camilla was absent from the British social scene and that King Charles was sent on a journey to Australia nine months before his birth.

Mr Dorante-Day insists Camilla held him until he was eight months old, hid him from the world with the help of the royal family and security officials, and claims to have been told it was a condition of the adoption that his Simon and Charles’ names were not changed.

But by eight months he grew too big to hide, and arrangements were made for the daughter of a Royal Housekeeper—Mr. Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandmother—to take him under her wing.

Mr. Dorante-Day believes that inconsistencies on his birth certificate and his name also prove that he is of royal blood.

But his timeline of events contradicts official records that say the new king and Camilla met five years after Mr. Dorante-Day’s birth.

Dorante-Day claimed his research suggests that Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, when they met at Winston Churchill’s funeral in January of that year.

However, it is well known that Charles and Camilla met during a polo match in Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Legend has it that she introduced herself with the line, “You know, sir, my great-grandmother was your great-great-grandfather’s mistress – so what about?” – a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.

She eventually married Charles in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

Mr Dorante-Day has gone viral for regularly posting images comparing photos of him and his children to members of the British Royal Family – in this case, the King himself

Mr Dorante-Day believes King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are his biological parents after he was adopted when he was eight months old

The Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. Mr Dorante-Day shared his condolences via social media but reaffirmed his commitment to getting to the bottom of his biological heritage

Mr Dorante-Day last week shared a tribute to his alleged grandmother in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

He said his daughter Meriam had told him that Her Majesty had died when he woke up Friday.

“Like everyone else on the planet, it would be hard not to be touched and saddened by her passing,” he wrote.

“Since I learned of the loss of my grandmother, aka Lilibet, I have been inundated with condolences for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts and concern.’

Mr Dorante-Day said the monarch’s death also meant the loss of being “pleasantly” able to get to the bottom of his biological heritage after she never responded to a letter he wrote to her.

However, he promised to continue his efforts to try and establish definitively that the new sovereign and his wife are his real parents.

“As many of you have said, I mourn my family and I mourn not only the loss of Her Majesty, but also the loss of another opportunity to resolve this matter in a pleasant and proper manner,” he said.

“So, despite the missed opportunity to hear her version of events in person, and the deep sadness we all feel at her passing, it will be business as usual on a personal and public scale.”

Mr Dorante-Day shared a photo of him next to the Queen during her early years

The father of nine said he feels the Queen is now “free” to do as she pleases in the afterlife without any judgment “as if she had had all her reign” and that she is now “reunited with her greatest love and dearest friend”, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He said he doesn’t think she would want anyone to be sad for her, and instead, she would rather we all celebrate and remember her for what she stood for and the changes she was able to make during her reign.

As they grieve, Mr Dorante-Day, whose wife Elvianna and children are Indigenous Australians, said his family would participate in sacred Aboriginal cultural practices.

“Together we are all entering a period of what First Nations Australians would describe as ‘Sorry Business’ as we all experience this loss!” he said.

“Whatever your feelings, political affiliations, religious beliefs or beliefs – she has been a part of our lives for a lifetime. Elizabeth touched us all.”

‘Dr. Elvianna, the family and I would appreciate it if people could understand and respect the fact that we too experience Sorry Business, for our own reasons, in our own way.

“Rest in peace Aka, you’re in God’s hands now, I know I’ll always carry a piece of you in me.”