Aussie university dropout invented Comfit ‘wearable blanket’ tracksuit

A high school dropout who spent his savings creating an “Oodie for Your Legs,” reveled in success after his company made $82,000 in its first month.

Andy Lowry, 24, was studying sports science and sports management at Deakin University in Melbourne when he came up with the idea for Comfortwearable blanket style track pants.

He was experiencing a typical cold evening in the southern state of Australia, with an electric heater on between his legs and an Oodie, when he realized there was nothing on the market to keep your legs warm in the same way an Oodie would cozy up your torso. holds .

Andy Lowry, 24, was studying sports science and sports management at Deakin University in Melbourne when he came up with the idea for Comfit

“I was sick of my trackies feeling thin and don’t start when those pesky fluff balls appear out of nowhere,” he told FEMAIL.

So Andy put his savings into making a fleece-lined sweatpants that wouldn’t pill or have material “sticking together” after one wash.

‘Our trackies are lined with an extra fleece lining. They are two separate fabrics sewn together. On the outside they look like normal trackies, but inside the magic happens,” he said.

‘The interior is a soft luscious longer-haired fleece. Because our fleece is longer, more heat can be stored and you feel like you are in a warm cloud.

So Andy put his savings into making fleece-lined sweatpants that wouldn’t have pills or material that “clumped together” after one wash.

Comfit launched to the public in June, right at the start of winter, earning $82,000 from the $79 pants in the first four weeks alone.

“We chose not to use Sherpa for our interiors like other portable blankets because it doesn’t wash well. It seems Sherpa just gets confused and starts to feel a little rougher after each wash.”

Comfit launched to the public in June, right at the start of winter, earning $82,000 from the $79 pants in the first four weeks alone.

Andy attributes this to his sly behind-the-scenes videos, asking his audience what they wanted to see from his pants, from the colors to the logo and name.

“I really shared everything with our followers on TikTok and Instagram. I showed them the product development and asked for their opinion and essentially built the brand and company together,” he said.

‘They were even allowed to determine the name of the pants, Comfort, and let them choose a color. I had about 400 votes for green, so low and lo and behold, we put out a green.

Andy attributes this to his sly behind-the-scenes videos asking his audience what they wanted to see from his pants, from the colors to the logo and name

“After five months of developing the product and going back and forth with manufacturers, we had built an email list of over a thousand people ready for launch.”

Andy dropped out of college when he saw Comfit’s promise so he could focus all his attention on growing the company.

“I built all this in my little apartment, I did everything from building the website, creating content, running ads, you name it, I did it. It was a lot of hard work and late nights, especially since it was my first time, I had to learn everything myself,” he said.

Andy dropped out of college when he saw that Comfit showed promise so he could focus all his attention on growing the company

ANDY’S BUSINESS TIPS: Some key things I’ve learned in marketing so far is that story and recognizability are key. This, of course, fits very well with our product. People love to lounge and relax in their trackies, so if I can tell people a story through our content, that’s entertainment for them while they relax (ideally we wear our pants). I believe you need this approach especially if you are a new business selling online. You just don’t have rave reviews, thousands of customers, and big advertising budgets. You must turn your disadvantage of being small into a strength. People like to support the underdog, especially when it’s all authentic. Being small gives you the opportunity to really engage with your customers on a more personal level, so much more than bigger brands can. Using this method, we got our first viral Instagram reel with 400k views and 150k on TikTok, all organic. I think a lot of people, when they’re just starting out, let fear stop them, especially the fear of failure. My advice to anyone considering starting a business and still young. Is to treat it as a learning experience. This way you are much less afraid of failing. Of course, when you’re young, you can take more risks than someone who has kids to feed at home. So take advantage of the opportunity while you still can.

Andy dreams of making heavier clothes, with customers asking for a hoodie and slipper socks.

He envisions the brand releasing a full Comfit ‘set’ that allows buyers to be warm and completely covered with its products.

“I saw an opportunity that nobody specialized in sweatpants. We have Nike for shoes, Calvin Klein for underwear, but none for sweatpants,” he said.

“Most of the brands I saw took a generic approach to clothing, making it more of a fashion item than something that solves a problem. That’s how Comfit was born.’