Aussie UFC star fought world’s toughest women for six years despite being an alcoholic

Aussie UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark has spoken openly about how she struggled with her addiction to alcohol and drugs for years while battling some of the toughest women in the world.

The Brisbane bantamweight, 34, says the crippling addiction started after a tragedy in her family caused her to drink alcohol to ‘run away from my problems’.

“I didn’t start drinking until I was 19 when my grandmother died,” she admitted on powerlifter Mark Bell’s Power Project Podcast.

Jessica-Rose Clark (pictured at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year) somehow managed to make a career in the octagon despite being an alcoholic

Clark is candid about her addiction to booze, which started at age 19 when her grandmother died

“When my grandmother died, I made a spiral. And I worked in nightclubs in Australia for a long time. People always gave me drugs for free.

“I’d get free drinks. I ran nightclubs – and everyone said, ‘Let us in, I’ll give you a bag of pills.’

Always athletically gifted, Clark found kickboxing when she was 23, leading to her career in mixed martial arts in 2012.

But she could never kick her battle with the booze until it really started to affect her fighting career four years ago.

“I got sober in July 2018 – it was because I lost a fight. I fought Jessica Eye at UFC Singapore and I was so unhappy that whole camp. So I drank the whole camp down.

Clark struggled with alcoholism for the first six years of his MMA career – he finally got sober after losing a fight in 2018

Clark has been sober for four years and says she has replaced her addiction to alcohol with an addiction to her sport

“The only time I didn’t drink was during fight week.

“I lost that and went, man, I gotta change something. The first thing that went was alcohol – so I’ve been sober for four years now.’

Clark believes her MMA training has been key to preventing a relapse.

“Fighting gave me something to channel that energy into. I don’t know, it’s so addictive that it replaces everything that caused the addiction to alcohol,” she explained.

“The way I could get sober was to focus on fighting… setting goals within fighting that got bigger than my desire to drink alcohol.”

Clarke said she used alcohol throughout her adult life to run from her problems – until everything changed for her four years ago

The Australian striker says addiction issues are common in the MMA community, and many other athletes have similar stories to her.

During her last appearance at the Octagon, Clark lost her to a painful arm brace in the first round, which left her in the hospital when her elbow was broken by Julija Stoliarenko in the first round at UFC 276.

Despite the crushing defeat, Clark has vowed to return stronger than ever.

The determined Queenslander is just glad she isn’t dealing with the problems alcohol brings.

My life got so much better when I stopped drinking. It really cost that loss,” she said.