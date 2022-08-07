Aussie travellers are heading to a ‘secret’ gorge in Boodjamulla National Park, Queensland

Aussie travelers looking for a summer retreat in the middle of winter will venture into a gorge ‘in the middle of nowhere’ with turquoise waterways and lush forestry.

Boodjamulla National Park in Queensland is one of the state’s most scenic natural areas with spectacular waterholes, sandstone beaches and World Heritage fossils.

Located 340km northwest of Mount Isa, reaching the canyon is no small feat, but for those who ventured a detour and found it, they have not regretted it.

‘We almost didn’t visit this place because it’s so far to get there. Nevertheless, the huge detour and the really grueling road to get there was worth every second,” wrote one traveler on Instagram.

“Kayaking through this canyon was one of those ‘wow’ moments. Don’t skip this park!! We only spent two nights here, but we could have doubled that.’

The limestone water source colors the water with minerals that create a beautiful aqua blue and green hue, and warm, tropical temperatures are easily available.

The sheer size of the sandstone cliffs that line the canyon, the emerald waters, and the lush vegetation make it a visual splendor.

The Waanyi Aborigines have strong cultural ties to the park, while herders of European descent have more recent historical ties.

Boodjamulla National Park sits on ancient sandstones of the Constance Range, between the Barkly Tablelands to the southwest and the black soil of the Gulf Savanna Plains to the east.

Lawn Hill Creek and the Gregory and O’Shanassy Rivers flow year-round, providing a stark contrast to the arid, parched landscape during the dry season.

There are several hiking trails to explore within the national park itself, including the 6.9 km Upper Gorge Circuit, the 3.2 km Constance Range Walk and the 2.4 km Duwadarri Lookout.

Another traveler wrote online: ‘The hiking trails were unreal that made you want to take pictures at every turn. The second day we explored the canyon by kayak, looking at the massive red cliffs and paddling past freshwater crocodiles.’