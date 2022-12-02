Aussie tourists could be sent to jail in Bali for having sex without marriage

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aussies traveling to Bali could face up to a year in prison if they have sex outside of marriage under a strict new law that the country says is “in line with Indonesian values.”

Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Aussies, with over a million visits in a typical year.

However, the Muslim-majority country is now about to introduce strict new laws that will also apply to tourists and visitors.

Not only will sex outside of marriage be banned, but living with your partner before getting married will also be banned, according to the new penal code that will be passed on Dec. 15.

Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Aussies, with over a million visits in a typical year. However, sex outside marriage is now banned

Indonesia’s deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, told Reuters: “We are proud to have a penal code that is in line with Indonesian values.”

An earlier draft of the code was due to pass in 2019, but sparked nationwide protests.

At the time, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against a slew of laws, especially those regulating morality and freedom of expression, which they believed curtailed civil liberties.

Critics say minimal changes have been made to the code since then, although the government has held public consultations across the country in recent months to provide information on the changes.

Some changes that have been made include a provision allowing the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment after 10 years of good behavior.

The criminalization of abortion, excluding rape victims, and imprisonment for “black magic” remain in the code.

Insulting the president, a charge that can only be reported by the president, also carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the draft would ensure that regional laws would be in line with national law and that the new code would not threaten democratic freedoms.

A revised version of the Penal Code has been discussed since Indonesia declared independence from the Dutch in 1945

Not only will sex outside of marriage be banned, but living with your partner before getting married will also be banned, according to the new penal code that will be passed on Dec. 15.

In what could be a saving grace for Aussies, extramarital sex can only be reported by a limited number of parties, such as close relatives, under the bill’s latest draft.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has hundreds of local-level rules that discriminate against women, religious minorities and LGBT people.

The changes to the code would be a “huge setback for Indonesian democracy,” said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

The deputy chairman of Indonesia’s employers’ association, Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, told Reuters that the new laws would “do more harm than good” in the tourism industry.

“For businesses, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia,” she said.