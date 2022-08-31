Aussie tourist tries ‘street delicacy’ in the Philippines: Traveller tries isaw on TikTok

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian traveler’s hilarious response to one of the Philippines’ most popular street foods has been watched by millions – after her pleasure in the street meat quickly turned to disgust when she discovered what it was.

Aloyna Taylor was having a big day canyoning when her friend Mark offered her isaw – a meat skewer made from pork or chicken intestines.

Aloyna initially gave her friend a thumbs up when she tried the salty snack, but her face slumped as he explained what it was made of.

Aloyna Taylor was having a big day canyoning when her boyfriend Mark offered her isaw – a meat skewer made from pork or chicken intestines

Aloyna looked like she wanted to cry before spitting out the meat, not fond of eating offal for lunch.

‘Are you serious?’ Mark asked, staring at the chewed meat in her hand.

She then asked her host what the second meat stick was made of before taking a cautious bite.

The video has been seen by millions on TikTok, with Mark admitting he didn’t think Aloyna would spit out the food.

Mark through it was a charming joke to play with his friend, but defended her in the comments.

“She said she liked the taste and then spat it out, boo, I don’t like her behavior,” said one woman.

She looked like she would cry if she found out what the snack was made of

“You just don’t understand,” Mark replied.

“If you eat from a dead animal, you should take everything edible,” wrote another.

“If you can’t construct a sentence, don’t comment on it,” Mark retorted.