Aussie tourist Olyvia Cowley who died in Bali farewelled at Gold Coast funeral

A 24-year-old woman who quit her job to make her dreams come true in Bali has said goodbye on the Gold Coast after her unexpected death on the holiday island.

Olyvia Cowley was placed in a white coffin on Saturday and carried by heartbroken loved ones to Hillsong Church in Highland Park.

Loved ones comforted each other outside the church, dressed in bright colors as requested by the family.

Heartbreaking footage showed a white casket topped with sunflowers being carried to a funeral at Hillsong Church in Highland Park

Social media before her death showed Ms Cowley enjoying a poolside lifestyle on the Indonesian island after quitting her job in Australia.

The reasons behind Mrs Cowley’s death have not been publicly disclosed.

Hope, Mrs Cowley’s sister, posted online before the service: ‘Today is all for you, my girl. I hope I make you proud, sissy.’

She previously posted: ‘My sweet girl. I hope you see all the light you have shone on this earth and the lives you have influenced, I can’t wait to have you home to see the space that has been created for you.”

‘You would all love it! You left so many footprints on this earth, my dear sister. I always feel you, goodbye my little girl.’

Olyvia Crowley poses for a photo after quitting her job to make her dreams come true in Bali

Earlier this week, mother Christina Blakelock and her husband Tony traveled to Bali to return Mrs Cowley’s body to Australia.

Ms Blakelock shared heartbreaking details of the experience in a Facebook post, saying the family had received overwhelming support from loved ones and strangers.

‘Broken. Shattered… But we are still blessed.

“We know we have a peace that passes all understanding. There’s no way I personally could get through this kind of situation without our Lord and Father above.’

“Olyvia our little girl, it’s time to go home now.”

The funeral took place on Saturday at Hillsong Church in Highland Park

Mrs Cowley’s mother has a sunflower tattoo. Image: Facebook

Ms Blakelock also shared how she had a tattoo on her leg in Bali of a sunflower with a butterfly in the middle, captioned ‘My sun. My Flower… For you.’

Girlfriend Tiarna Malcolm also posted a tribute this week, describing herself as a “little lost soul.”

“I don’t know a world where you’re not in,” she posted on Instagram.

“Hold your loved ones so tight and tell them how much you love them every day.

“Miss you so damn much sweetheart. I hope you live it up there.’

A GoFundMe has already raised nearly $15,000 to help Mrs. Cowley’s family with expenses.

“We all know the impact it can have when a community comes together and the Cowley family is already immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support,” said organizer Shae Barr.