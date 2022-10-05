Aussie tech giant Atlassian recruiting 1,032 new staff and says they can work from 'anywhere' 

<!–

Australian tech giant Atlassian wants over 1,000 new employees and is prepared to let them work ‘anywhere’.

The software company’s co-founder Scott Farquhar went to a recruitment drive on Wednesday, driving an Atlassian-branded RV to make his point.

The 1,032 new employees Atlassian wants will work in research and development roles.

“Atlassian’s work from anywhere (Team Anywhere) policy means many Australians can realize a dream in technology without having to relocate,” the company said in a statement.

The list of best places to work in Australia in 2022 included Atlassian (pictured Mike Cannon-Brookes, the founder of Atlassian, who made the top five, and his wife Annie Cannon-Brookes)

Most pay packages are understood to be between $100,000 and $150,000, depending on roles and experience.

Founded in 2002 by Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes while studying at the University of NSW, Atlassian has grown to be Australia’s largest technology company.

The company’s recruitment drive began at Sydney’s Martin Place, but then becomes a road trip.

The so-called ‘AtlassiVan’ will visit Canberra, Wollongong, Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

Atlassian believes that “new technology talent has been identified” in these locations.

Last November, the company’s Nasdaq-listed shares hit a record high of $483.13, valuing the company at more than $100 billion.

It fell victim to the brutal US tech sell-off, which saw its share price fall 60 percent to $162.49 on May 18, but has since rebounded to $236.21.

But its value is a far cry from the $389.94 shares were worth this time last year.

The software giant came third in 2022 in the large business category of Australia’s Best Workplaces list, where a big advantage is that it offers financial support to staff to create their ideal workplace.

Staff are allowed to work from home anywhere and only have to meet to collaborate face-to-face four times a year.

If they come into the office by bicycle, the company reimburses bicycle repairs, accessories and rental up to an agreed amount.