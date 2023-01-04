Aussie takes photo of a family of emus in a suburban Victorian street

Emus travel in large herds to find better food sources

A family of emus has been pictured walking down a suburban Aussie street in a rare sighting.

A Victorian man shared the extraordinary image with a native bird Facebook group after crossing paths with the 18 emus.

The father emu leads 17 baby emus across the road.

“Counted 17 little ones on their outing with Dad,” wrote the man who captured the birds on camera.

A Victorian man has crossed paths with a large herd of emus wandering down a suburban road

Emus mainly travel alone or in pairs, but on rare occasions they congregate in large flocks.

The large birds will travel in flocks to move to an area with a better food supply.

During the summer months, emus mainly consume seeds, flowers, grass and insects.

Baby emus usually stay with their fathers for up to a year and a half before leaving on their own.

During the mating period, female emus court males and will sometimes fight other females to gain access to the males.

After the female has laid her eggs, she wanders off and may mate with other males.

In other cases, she stays to defend the nest with the male before the eggs hatch. After hatching, she leaves the nest.

The sight of the emu herd comes a month after two brazen emus returned to an inland village after being banned from the local pub.

Two emus, Kevin (pictured) and Carol, once terrorized the Yaraka Hotel in Yaraka, southwest Queensland, by stealing customers’ food, drink and even car keys

The animals, Kevin and Carol, terrorized the Yaraka Hotel in Yaraka, southwest Queensland, for months, stealing food, drink and even car keys from customers.

The emus were so mischievous that the owner was forced to impose a life ban and set up barricades at the entrance to prevent them from sneaking in.

The pair are loved by the town’s 20 residents, but disappeared in January.

But Yaraka resident Leanne Byrne, the emus’ unofficial caretaker, said she had since seen the siblings return to town and one of them now had four chicks.

The pair of emus had been missing from the small outback town since January, but have since been rediscovered

The Yaraka Hotel, in southwest Queensland’s remote orange sand desert, has erected barricades at its entrances in an effort to stop the feathered bandits

Ms. Byrne leaves Yaraka for a few months each year to work and said the pair usually return from the wilderness as soon as she returns.

But the emus didn’t return to Yaraka at the beginning of the year after running around in January, with Ms Byrne struggling to find them.

Mrs. Byrne was given nine emu eggs found by local workers, but only Kevin and Carol survived.

The animal lover said the pair, who are siblings, keep “love hugs.”

Mrs. Byrne hopes the emus stay out of town until the chicks are grown and can fend for themselves.

They’re not my pets. They tended to stay, and everyone took good care of them. They are still wild animals,” she told the ABC.