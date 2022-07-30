Aussie swimmers win Commonwealth gold despite love triangle

The Australian swim team has won a gold medal in the relay at the Commonwealth Games, despite an uneasy love triangle that caused drama for some of its members.

Body language from the swimmers on Friday night suggested tensions were running high between a former swimmer-turned pop star who dated Miley Cyrus, his 11-time Olympic medalist girlfriend and her embittered ex.

Aussie star Emma McKeon, who won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, dated fellow medley team member Kyle Chalmers for a few months last year.

Since the split, McKeon has started dating pop star-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson, who was a pool prodigy and has now returned to the sport.

Exes McKeon and Chalmers joined Mollie O’Callaghan and William Zu Yang in the final of the 4x100m mixed medley relay at the Sandwell Aquatics Center but were the only team not to raise their hands in unison before the race started.

Then, despite snagging the gold medal, the celebrations were tinged with awkwardness as McKeon and Chalmers didn’t shake hands after taking victory on day one of the Birmingham Games.

Australian sprinter William Yang and young gunner Mollie O’Callaghan were both quick to shake McKeon’s hand, but Chalmers wasn’t interested, but talked to the Canadian team.

O’Callaghan then stood among the former couple as the team collected their medals on the podium.

During a subsequent TV interview, Chalmers arranged for Yang and O’Callaghan to be between him and ever flame McKeon, who is now dating pop star turned swimmer Cody Simpson.

Chalmers also made no reference to McKeon and O’Callaghan when thinking about team swimming.

“It’s (a little different swimming in the middle) but it’s still against the boys, right?” he said.

“You’re still racing those fastest guys anyway, so it doesn’t feel all that different.”

To make matters worse for Chalmers, McKeon’s new flame Cody Simpson is also in Birmingham to take part in the games.

Simpson, who was previously in a relationship with Miley Cyrus, Bella Thorne and Gigi Hadid, was a child prodigy but then turned to an acting and music career before returning to the pool in 2019.

Australian swim team officials no doubt believed that McKeon and Kyle Chalmers could put their turbulent dating past behind them, but the tension of the relationship clearly remains, at least in Chalmers’s eyes.

During the national trials in April, Chalmers faced accusations that he tried to push Simpson from the team when he announced he would be taking up the 50m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games – the same event Simpson tried to qualify for.

Both men eventually secured their place in the team in the 50m butterfly – but were shocked to fail qualify for the final in Birmingham, where they excel in their respective semi-finals.

Simpson’s pet event is the 100m Butterfly and he was thrilled with his efforts in the 50m Butterfly semifinal.

“It’s good to get that (swimming) under my belt early in the week,” Simpson told Channel 7. “It’s special to be here.

“It’s the fire that never went out, never went out. An itch I had to scratch. 2024 (Paris Olympics) will be a bonus.

“I’m here to gain as much experience as possible. I was quite relieved when they told me I could swim the 50 fly… it’s a good way to get a feel for the pool.”

Aussie head coach Rohan Taylor praised Simspon for the way he has integrated so smoothly into the team.

He said, “Cody has a very generous, humble personality, always smiling, always encouraging and supportive.

“He’s been fantastic, he hasn’t had any problems. It was very nice to have him.’

McKeon said, “Everyone has an opinion about everything and we have a really great relationship and we love each other’s company and that’s all that matters to us.

‘We get along so well. We are like best friends. It’s refreshing and peaceful and exciting – I’m really happy.’