Aussie swimmer Isaac Cooper reveals real reason he was sent home from Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Australian swimmer who was sent home from the Commonwealth Games for disciplinary reasons has broken his silence after being removed from the team for ‘inappropriate use of medication’.

Isaac Cooper would make his Games debut in Birmingham in the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle after representing Australia for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The 18-year-old was preferred to take multiple podium finishes at the Birmingham Games after winning a bronze medal in mixed medley relay team at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the recent world championships in Budapest.

Cooper is only 18, but has already achieved a crossword puzzle in his young swimming career

Swimming Australia, however, sent the teenage star home from their training camp in France “after a number of health problems, including the use of drugs.”

“He has acknowledged his mistakes and accepted the consequences, and Swimming Australia will continue to support him in addressing these challenges,” SA said in a statement.

Cooper has confirmed that the medication was not a banned substance and said he would need to work on his mental health and wellbeing after the incident.

Isaac Cooper’s Instagram post, which contained no image, just a black screen

“The past few days have been tough,” he posted on Instagram.

‘I had to undergo a lot of self-reflection and research. The decision to send me home was based on my behavior and mental health and was in my best interest and that of the team competing in the Commonwealth Games.

“My drug abuse was not a banned substance. It was ultimately my well-being and mental health that led me to go home.’

Rather than be upset about his expulsion from the Commonwealth Games, Cooper thanked Swimming Australia for identifying the issues so he could work on it.

“It was hard to accept in myself that I needed to address my mental health, but I believe it is an ever-present problem in all communities, including that of a professional athlete. I am grateful to Swimming Australia for helping me identify a problem and offering their support and resources to help me.

“I especially wish I could be there, racing with my team and cheering them on. The team means so much to me and I have made friends for life, but the decision was not made for the sake of the coming weeks, but for the future of my swimming career.

Cooper prepares for his race at the FINA World Championships in Budapest earlier this year

Cooper has also made the decision to leave his Brisbane swimming club to focus on his mental health for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve also reached the point in my career where I have to leave the Rackley Swim Club,” he wrote.

“They have done great things to support me and have brought me to where I am today.

“I will be forever grateful to my coaches and the support staff, but most of all my teammates. You are my family away from home and it breaks my heart that I won’t see you every day.’

Cooper said he would continue to work privately with Swimming Australia and hopes to return to the pool in the future.

‘In the coming weeks I will reflect and reset for the future. I will use this time of reflection to also look at current events,” he writes.

‘There are always two sides to a story and I will continue to work positively and confidentially with Swimming Australia

“I want to thank the many people who reached out to me and my family and offered help and assistance. It means more to me than you’ll ever know.

“My father always told me that Coopers rise or rise, but never down. I’m definitely quite low, but this is the first step back up. See you there.’