Aussie swim star Kyle Chalmers frosty towards former girlfriend Emma McKeon at Commonwealth Games

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers still holds a certain grudge against his ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon if his icy behavior on the opening night of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is a guideline.

The star players in the pool were two members of the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay who won gold, but the tension between the former couple was evident in Birmingham.

Australia was the only nation not to hold hands and not raise them in unison before the race, and the body language between Chalmers and McKeon – who won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics – was forced.

After snagging gold, Aussie sprinter William Yang quickly shook McKeon’s hand, as did another team member, young gunner Mollie O’Callaghan.

But Chalmers was not interested, but talked to the Canadian team.

Emma McKeon (left) and Kyle Chambers (second from right) created an icy atmosphere as they won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay

Kyle Chalmers still holds a certain grudge against ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon as his icy behavior on Commonwealth Games first night is a guide

Golden girl Emma McKeon (pictured left) is now dating pop star turned swimmer Cody Simpson (right) – McKeon briefly dated Chalmers in 2021

During a subsequent TV interview, Chalmers arranged for Yang and O’Callaghan to be between him and ever flame McKeon, who is now dating pop star turned swimmer Cody Simpson.

Chalmers also made no reference to McKeon and O’Callaghan when thinking about team swimming.

“It’s (a little different swimming in the middle) but it’s still against the boys, right?” he said.

“You’re still racing those fastest guys anyway, so it doesn’t feel all that different.”

When it came to the medal ceremony, teenage star O’Callaghan bravely stood between the former couple.

Officials from the Australian swim team were no doubt of the opinion that McKeon and Kyle Chalmers could move on from their turbulent dating past — but the tension of the relationship that lasted a few months into 2021 clearly persists, at least in Chalmers’ eyes.

At the national trials in April, Chalmers announced that he would be taking on the 50m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games – the same event Simpson attempted to qualify for.

Cody Simpson’s return to swimming after being a child prodigy has become a constant topic of conversation (pictured with girlfriend Emma McKeon)

Some have argued that Chalmers may have been deliberately trying to destroy the dreams of Simpson, whose return to the pool after being a child prodigy in Queensland has made him a constant topic of conversation.

Both men eventually secured their place in the team in the 50m butterfly – but failed in a shock qualify for the final in Birmingham, where they excel in their respective semi-finals.

Simpson’s pet event is the 100m Butterfly and he was thrilled with his efforts in the 50m Butterfly semifinal.

“It’s good to get that (swimming) under my belt early in the week,” Simpson told Channel 7. “It’s special to be here.

“It’s the fire that never went out, never went out. An itch I had to scratch. 2024 (Paris Olympics) will be a bonus.

“I’m here to gain as much experience as possible. I was quite relieved when they told me I could swim the 50 fly… it’s a good way to get a feel for the pool.”