Aussie supermarket with the best fruits and vegetables is revealed

An expert comparison website has determined that Aldi has Australia’s most ‘satisfied’ supermarket customers for fresh fruit and vegetables this year.

This is the second year in a row that the German store has been awarded the title in the Canstar Blue’s Customer Awards.

The supermarket was the only supermarket to receive five stars in five rating categories including ‘value for money’, ‘freshness’, ‘variety’, ‘presentation’ and ‘overall satisfaction’.

Expert comparison site Canstar Blue acknowledged Aldi had Australia’s most satisfied supermarket customers for fresh fruit and vegetables by 2022

After Aldi, IGA is the brand with the best fresh fruit and vegetables, followed by Woolworths and then Coles.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to have our fruits and vegetables rated number one by Aussie shoppers for another year in a row,” said Group Buying Director of Fruit and Vegetables at Aldi Jordan Lack.

Canstar Blue surveyed 2,469 Australians about how satisfied they were with the fruits and vegetables they bought in the past month.

The site chose the winner based on the brand with the most five-star ratings out of five rating criteria.

Megan Birot, Home and Lifestyle Editor-in-Chief of Canstar Blue, acknowledged that Aldi’s excellent performance was particularly commendable because of the ‘supply challenges supermarkets and fresh produce growers have faced over the past year’.

No less than 97 percent of the fruit and vegetables in Aldi comes from Australian farmers and growers.

Tomato grower Chris Millis from Victorian Flavorite supplies premium vine tomatoes for Aldi

“To know that customers are extremely satisfied with the value, variety and freshness of our fruit and vegetable options is also an honor for our growers partners who have worked tirelessly with us this year, through all its challenges, to bring only the best for our customers,” said Mr. Lack.

One producer is Chris Millis, a tomato grower from Victoria-based Flavorite.

Mr Millis grows almost three million kilos of award-winning premium vine tomatoes for Aldi every year.

A recent Aldi price report shows that Aldi’s fresh produce is 18 percent cheaper than competitors.

Research by Canstar Blue has shown that Australians go to great lengths to ‘pay less for fruit and vegetables’.

A record 66 percent of shoppers have scanned the cheaper version of the product they buy at the checkout and 49 percent of people have taken stems or leaves from vegetables to make them weigh less.