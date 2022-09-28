Aussie star Jake Lehmann unleashes astonishing back of the bat shot during Marsh Cup Match

Twenty20 World Cup, get ready. There’s a new shot in town. The scoop, ramp and helicopter have all landed on the scene. But the back flip, anyone?

Jake Lehmann brought it to the attention of Australia, host of next month’s tournament, during South Australia’s one-day defeat to Tasmania in Brisbane on Wednesday when he deliberately shot a throw from off-spinner Jarrod Freeman over the head of the wicketkeeper. for four times. Nothing unusual about such a tactic.

Helping the ball run over the shoulder into the open space behind the stumps is now a legitimate boundary option in mid-innings overs when fields are reverted to one-day cricket.

Jake Lehmann purposely used the back of his bat instead of his face to hit the ball

Only that Lehmann, the son of former Australian coach Darren, purposely used the back of his bat rather than his face to do so.

The curvature arguably creates a more natural slope for the ball to loop over the intended obstacle, and left-handed Lehmann’s pre-planned use of the stroke followed Leus du Plooy, the Derbyshire player, who did it successfully against Leicestershire in June.

Will it catch on? If the social media scramble to name it is anything to go by, the expectation is yes.